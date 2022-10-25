Tourists trapped in 60-meter-deep Grand Canyon cave after elevator breaks | News

If there’s one thing Hollywood screenwriters have a fascination with that borders on the inexplicable, it’s stories of people trapped – for whatever reason – in caves, slides, tunnels, and whatever other sort of incidental arrest happens to be. For five people who have been trapped in a cave in the Grand Canyon for more than a day can prepare their contracts (after the expected rescue, of course).
Tourists are trapped in a cave 60 meters underground in the US state of Arizona after an elevator at the tourist attraction failed, officials said on Monday. People were trapped inside one of the largest dry caves in the country — which includes a hotel suite and a restaurant — late Sunday afternoon, Coconino Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News. .
Cave where five tourists are trapped in the Grand Canyon — Photo: reproduction
People, who have medical conditions that prevented them from climbing the 20 flights of stairs to get above ground in Peach Springs, were unable to use the alternate method to return to the surface, which resembles an old fire escape, which also hinders the service of rescue groups, as bringing victims on a stretcher may not be feasible.
The elevator maintenance team is working to fix it, using an external generator, but the maneuver was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department is considering using a device to hoist tourists out of the caves through the elevator shaft, a plan B in case the machinery cannot be fixed.
Meanwhile, the five tourists ‘enjoy’ to stay in the underground suite that sleeps six and costs US$ 1,000 a night for two guests. The suite is equipped with two queen-size beds, a fold-out futon, a portable toilet, like those in travel trailers, and a kitchenette with a microwave and mini-fridge. Well, with these ‘luxuries’, it may be that the screenwriters don’t see so much fun in making a movie.