Tourists trapped in cave with R$5,000 suite in Grand Canyon

Five tourists have been trapped for more than a day in the Grand Canyon caves in Peach Springs, Arizona (USA). An elevator they were in broke down, leaving them 60 meters underground. The detail is that the place is a tourist development, with suites with daily rates of more than R$ 5 thousand.

The group has been inside one of the largest dry caves in the country since Sunday. On site is an underground hotel suite and a restaurant, Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN.

Due to the situation, tourists are staying on site so that they are as comfortable as possible. The underground suite accommodates six people and has a daily rate of R$ 5,330.80 (US$ 1,000), for two guests.

The room has two queen beds, a portable bathroom and a kitchen with a microwave and fridge.

“Five people were coming out of the caves when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem and a generator was brought in. But it’s not an electrical problem, it’s a mechanical problem,” Paxton told CNN.

There are about 21 flights of stairs leading to the surface, Paxton said. But some of the trapped people are not physically able to climb them, due to age or health problems.

The elevator maintenance team is working to fix it. After the attempt to use a generator fails, the next step is to use a device to hoist tourists out of the caves.