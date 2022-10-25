Uber asks for photo card verification and causes problems for passengers

users of Uber were surprised in recent days by a new procedure of the transport app. To confirm a trip, you need to verify the credit card used by taking a photo of it. The problem is that this is not always possible: many people use virtual cards, and unnumbered physical cards are increasingly common.

