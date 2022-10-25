Uber asks for photo card verification and causes problems for passengers

At best deals,

users of Uber were surprised in recent days by a new procedure of the transport app. To confirm a trip, you need to verify the credit card used by taking a photo of it. The problem is that this is not always possible: many people use virtual cards, and unnumbered physical cards are increasingly common.

Uber (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Over the past week, Uber passengers have shared accounts of the new procedure. One in-app message asks to confirm payment information and scan the card.

The problem is that, in some cases, this is impossible. This is the case for those who use a virtual card, which is basically a number recorded in the bank’s application. You cannot use the camera to scan this card.

Even those who have a physical card faced problems

Another situation is when the physical card does not have a number printed on the plastic.

Some administrators have adopted this practice for security reasons, to prevent the card from being photographed by scammers or used after a robbery, for example. This is the case of XP, Iti and Nubank Ultravioleta, to name a few.

And even those who have the physical card with numbers faced problems: according to the report of a passenger, the Uber app did not recognize data and stuck on verification screen.

Users resolved the issue in several ways. Some took a physical card that they kept at home. Others contacted the company’s support, which apparently released the requirement. And there were people who canceled the ride on Uber and turned to another car travel app.

O technoblog tried to contact Uber’s press office since Friday (21) to understand the purpose of this verification, if it will be adopted for everyone and if there are any changes planned based on user complaints. The company, however, did not respond to messages sent. If you do, we will update this text.