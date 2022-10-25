UMIDIGI A13 Pro Max 5G arrives with Dimensity 900, 12GB of RAM and more – All in Technology

Chinese manufacturer UMIDIGI has just made its most powerful mid-range smartphone of all time official, the UMIDIGI 13 Pro Max 5G. Direct successor to the A11 Pro Max, it features a huge 6.8-inch FHD+ display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 24MP Sony front camera for selfies and video calling.

In performance, the UMIDIGI 13 Pro Max 5G impresses with the advanced Dimensity 900 chip. Made under a 6nm process, it offers low power consumption and delivers great performance for games and other apps. In addition, it has 256GB of storage and is first among its competitors with 12GB of RAM for even better multitasking.

See too:

For photos, the device has a 64MP Sony IMX686 super main lens. With f/1.8 aperture, it promises to capture images with great detail even in low light. It also has a 5,150 mAh battery, Android 12, support for Wi-Fi 6.5G and includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.8 inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support

6.8 inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900 5G

MediaTek Dimension 900 5G RAM: 8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB Native Storage: 256GB

256GB Back camera: 64MP + 5MP + 5MP

64MP + 5MP + 5MP Frontal camera: 24MP

24MP Drums: 5150 mAh with 18W charging

5150 mAh with 18W charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: Dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, fingerprint reader on the side.

The new UMIDIGI 13 Pro Max 5G will be available on AliExpress 11.11 with prices starting at $199. To learn more, visit the official website.