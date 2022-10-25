Understand how Palmeiras can be Brazilian champion in the 34th round







Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF / Gazeta Press

O palm trees enters the field this Tuesday, 25th, and can take another decisive step to win his 11th title in the Brazilian championship. Verdão can confirm the achievement in this 34th round and needs a combination of results.

With 71 points, Palmeiras has a ten-point advantage over the vice-leader International. At the end of the round that starts this Tuesday, Palmeiras cannot be reached by another competitor if they open more than twelve points over their opponents.

The most important result is that Abel Ferreira’s team wins Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in a duel that starts at 21:45 (Brasília time). Undefeated as a visitor in the competition, Palmeiras needs to seek a positive result to be champion in advance.

If the people of Paraná win, the next step will be to cheer for the stumbles of Internacional and Corinthians, who enter the field the next day, Wednesday. If both do not win in the round, Palmeiras will be the Brazilian champion following their competitors from home.

In Beira-Rio, the vice-leader Internacional receives Ceará, which appears in 16th position. Corinthians, on the other hand, also plays at home, at Neo Química Arena, and faces Fluminense, in fifth place. Alvinegro appears in fourth place, but has one less game in relation to the opponents.

If they are champions at the end of the 34th round, Palmeiras enters the list of teams that won the Brasileirão earlier in history, alongside São Paulo in 2007, Cruzeiro in 2013 and Flamengo in 2019.

With a consistent campaign, the team of Abel Ferreira has only two defeats in 33 games played so far and leads the competition consecutively since the 10th round. In addition, Verdão owns the best attack (56 goals scored) and the best defense (21 goals conceded) in this Brasileirão.

The math for the @Palmeiras being champion on Wednesday is this one… Will the 26th of October go down in the history of Verdão? 🐷 pic.twitter.com/WsD6sA80p9 — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) October 24, 2022

