Unicórnio Unico lays off 4.4% of employees and restructures areas

The digital identity company valued at more than US$ 1 billion and therefore considered a unicorn laid off about 4.4% of the company’s staff this Monday (24).

The company stated, in a statement, that the cuts were made because the company’s Sales and Customers structure was changed and informed that the changes took place ‘as part of Unico’s strategy to offer an increasingly robust experience connected to the needs of the 850 companies that use IDTech solutions in several segments.

The changes announced yesterday are part of a process that began in the first half of 2022 and aims to consolidate the company’s governance, in the search for more efficiency in the teams after an accelerated growth of the last two years.

Also according to the company, the people who were terminated will have health plan support, life insurance and help for replacement in the market through a specialized consultancy contracted by Unico.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Hiring

Two months ago, Unico announced the acquisition of MakroSystems, a company specializing in protecting users in digital operations. The operation integrated the entire team of around 30 professionals from the acquired company and was the first after Unico received its fourth investment, led by Goldman Sachs.

In a note, the company also informed that, in the last four months, 52 professionals were hired in the Technology and Product areas, and there are more than 100 vacancies in these teams, which represents a growth of more than 30% of the technology team. .

The company also announced the hiring of four senior executives with extensive experience in the technology sector. “We are continuously directing our investments and efforts to be the biggest Brazilian big tech, focusing on technology, security and privacy. Our talents and continuous investment in proprietary technology are our bets to always be one step ahead of the market in security and protection of user privacy”, says Diego Martins, CEO of Unico.

company history

Unico’s co-founder, Diego Martins, told his story and that of his company of digital authentication of people, documents and transactions for the Do Zero ao Topo podcast, from InfoMoney. Unico is part of the Brazilian list of unicorns, startups with an estimated market value of at least US$ 1 billion. The show is available as a video on YouTube or on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Google Podcast, Castbox, and Amazon Music audio platforms.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In 2016, Diego Martins was at a crossroads: to continue with a company that was profitable, or to completely change the business model in the face of a great opportunity for growth. Martins chose the second option. It was the hard way that Acesso Digital became the unique identity startup. Today, it serves more than 800 customers and has achieved a billion-dollar market value.

“Airbnb and Uber have created things that no one could ever imagine. This is what we needed to look for”, says the co-founder to the From Zero to Top on the transformation from Digital Access to unique. “We had an absurd focus on the new. He who would guarantee the survival of the company, and take us to other levels.”

Related