Unstable WhatsApp: How SMS, Telegram, Twitter and Other Alternatives Work | Technology

There are alternatives to WhatsApp, know the features:
SMS: text only; does not depend on the internet
The main messaging tool of the pre-WhatsApp era, SMS still has its place today. It does not depend on internet connection.only the cell signal (which does not need to be connected to the 4G network, for example).
The service is paid by most operators, but it is worth checking if your plan offers a package of daily shipments. Some offers include unlimited SMS at a low price per day.
By SMS it is possible to send text messages to any mobile number. The sending of images occurs through the so-called MMS, which can cost more and often takes longer to arrive – and video is not even a thought.
Telegram: text, photo, video and audio; depends on internet and registration is done with mobile number
O telegram has practically all the functions of the Whatsapp (some people prefer it for additional features, such as groups with thousands of members and message scheduling). It works through an internet connection (Wi-Fi, 4G or 3G).
There you will find stickers, option of audio, video, photo messages. You can also make voice or video calls.
It is necessary that the contacts in your address book also have the app installed (Account is opened by phone number).
See how to register:
- Download the app for Android or iPhone;
- Open the app and tap “Start chatting”;
- Select your country code (Brazil is +55) and the area code of your city;
- Then enter your mobile number and tap “Next” (arrow icon);
- You will receive a code by SMS to confirm the number;
- Enter the code received to create the account.
Signal: text, photo, video and audio; depends on internet and registration is done with mobile number
Signal is also very similar to WhatsApp and has an additional focus on privacy and security. One of its strengths is sending messages with a hidden sender (only one of the participants needs to disclose the number to start the conversation).
On the other hand, it is a more “serious” application: there is no integrated search for animated GIFs, for example, nor status/stories.
It works through an internet connection (Wi-Fi, 4G or 3G). It is necessary that the contacts in your address book also have the app installed (Account is opened by phone number).
See how to register:
- Download the app for Android or iPhone;
- Open the app and tap “Continue”;
- Select your country and your city’s area code;
- Enter your mobile number and tap “Next”;
- You will receive a code by SMS to confirm the number;
- Enter the code received;
- Put your name and, if you want, choose a photo;
- Create a PIN (a numeric code) and tap “Next”. The PIN is used to keep your profile information encrypted (this code is important to remember).
Twitter: text, photo, video and audio; depends on the internet and works as a social network
Twitter can be an alternative of communication through the direct messaging feature (also called DMs). There you can exchange text messages, videos, images and even audio.
The difference between it and other apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal is that communication is not mediated by the phone number, but by the users’ accounts – which can make it difficult to find certain friends, if they don’t have a profile on the network or you don’t know their username.
Some people leave DMs open to everyone. Others prefer that only those they follow can get in touch via messages – this adjustment is made in the social network settings.
Discord: text, photo, video and audio; depends on the internet and works as a social network
Discord is quite popular among gamers, but it has caught the attention of many people. It is centered on groups in which hundreds of people can gather to chat about a certain topic through text messages, images, GIFs.
When entering the application, you need to look for “servers”, which work like forums (some of them are private and require an invitation from the administrator). Within each server it is possible to create several rooms, called “channels”, where sub-themes are defined.
Servers have channels for voice or video chat. You can also add friends to chat one-on-one.
Discord works like a social network – to add people you need to know their username. Its interface and features are very reminiscent of the corporate app Slack.
iMessage: text, photo, video and audio; depends on internet and only works on iPhone, iPad and Mac
Only available for iPhones and other Apple productsiMessage works as a hybrid between SMS and WhatsApp – that’s because it’s integrated into the iOS and Mac text messaging app.
It is possible to send text messages, photos, videos and audios, but it depends on an internet connection (Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G). It also has the option to make video or voice calls.
E-mail: files in attachment; depends on internet
Good old email can also help at this point, especially for professional conversations.
It doesn’t have the instant messaging features, so sending photos, videos and audios is different (by attachment). Despite this, it is a good choice for long and formal messages.
