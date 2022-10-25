Vampeta says he would have fired Vítor Pereira from Corinthians

Corinthians fans are anxious to know if coach Vítor Pereira will stay at the club for next season. Going against the opinion of most Corinthians fans, the idol Vampeta said he would have already fired the Portuguese.

“If it’s up to me, I’d already sent him away. Is a giant going to be Vítor Pereira’s hostage? Sylvinho would be in the same position as him. Go there, look for something in the Premier League, go my son, take a little plane there”, declared the former player, who won seven titles for Timão, on Jovem Pan’s Bate Pronto program.

So far, Vítor Pereira remains uncertain about his future at the São Paulo club. Asked about the matter after the victory against Santos last Saturday (22), the coach said that there is a beginning of conversations and that he wants to remain in the project, but that there is a personal situation to be considered.

“I can’t let my family down to be happy. I have to feel that I’m okay. If I don’t feel that, forgive me all, I won’t be okay if they’re not okay. The situation is not simple, it’s heavy” , said VP, during the press conference.

At Corinthians since February, the Portuguese has led the team in 54 games, with 22 victories, 18 draws and 14 defeats, reaching a rate of 51.85%. In this period, the team scored 63 goals and conceded 46. In his history, Vítor took the club to the quarterfinals of Libertadores and to the final of the Copa do Brasil – in both competitions he was beaten by Flamengo. In the Brasileirão, he is currently fourth with 57 points and one game less.