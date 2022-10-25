Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Potential Return From High School Musical Show

Musical High School star Vanessa Hudgens discusses whether she will return to the franchise. since the beginning of High School: The Musical: The Serieswith its premise goal of existing in a world where the high school movies actually exist as works of fiction, fans are especially looking forward to seeing Hudgens and Zac Efron appear in the Disney+ series, playing the respective main characters of Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton in the films.

Over the summer, there were some indications that the two actors could return to the show. Musical High School franchise. The first came when Hudgens shared a photo of her visiting East High, where the films were set, followed by Efron weeks later. The second fuel, arguably more significant for speculation, came when details about HSMTMTS season 4 have been revealed. The next season will feature a meeting of the Musical High School cast of the film, having already recruited HSM alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Gabreel in cameos.

Talking to EW, Hudgens explained the story behind the viral photo of his visit to East High. The actress said she was in Salt Lake, where East High is located, and was feeling nostalgic about her old location. But when asked when she would show up for Musical High School in season 4, Hudgens was a little less open – though she didn’t completely rule it out:

“I don’t know. We leave that to fate. Leave that to the gods.”

How Vanessa Hudgens Might Return in Season Four of High School Musical

the next season of HSMTMTS will see much of the film’s cast returning to film a reunion special. the characters of HSMTMTS, including Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie), will be extras in the special. Though it’s likely they will still be the main focus of the Disney+ program. It is possible to utilize Hudgens in such a way that she passes the torch to Gina in one episode. Efron, if he returns as well, may share a similarly resonant scene with Ricky or someone else. But it is worth noting that, so far, the original HSM actors did not play a major role in the continuation of streaming.

The biggest so far has been Corbin Bleu, who played Chad in the movies. He was an important part High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, but he was never even close to the spotlight. His presence was mainly to offer a little levity and boost the other stories. Given that the eponymous franchise looks to play a more central role going forward, at least based on the reunion setting, it will be interesting to see if the balance between the new cast and the original shifts as a result.

