Vanessa Hudgens leaves fans with their jaws dropped by dressing up as Natalie Portman | celebrities

Actress Vanessa Hudgens left her fans with their jaws dropped by dressing up as her colleague Natalie Portman’s character in the drama ‘Black Swan’ (2010). Now 33, the former star of the ‘High School Musical’ franchise wore the costume to a Halloween party. She shared photos with the look, in the company of other costumed friends, on her Instagram account.
“And so the parties begin,” Hudgens wrote in the caption of the album with the photos.
Vanessa Hudgens in a costume inspired by Natalie Portman’s look in Black Swan (2010) — Photo: Instagram
Hudgens’ look featured a cameo from her singer friend GG Magree. While the actress wore a costume inspired by the white look of Portman’s character in the 2010 film, her friend wore a costume inspired by the black costume.
Vanessa Hudgens in a costume inspired by Natalie Portman’s look in Black Swan (2010) — Photo: Instagram
In addition to Hudgens and Magree, the album shows other friends of the two in costumes.
Vanessa Hudgens in a costume inspired by Natalie Portman’s look in Black Swan (2010) — Photo: Instagram
“I’m sure Natalia Portman liked it,” wrote one person in the comments space of Hudgens’ post. “You look amazing,” praised another. “Divine!” exclaimed a third. “I loved this costume,” said another.
Vanessa Hudgens in a costume inspired by Natalie Portman’s look in Black Swan (2010) — Photo: Instagram
‘Black Swan’ won Portman the 2011 Academy Award for Best Actress.
Vanessa Hudgens in a costume inspired by Natalie Portman’s look in Black Swan (2010) — Photo: Instagram
Watch the trailer for ‘Black Swan’ below: