Vasco and 777 sign partnership with WTorre in the Maracanã bidding process

O Vasco will participate in the Maracanã bid and will have 777 Partners and WTorre with it. The three will be part of the Maracanã Para Todos Consortium, which proposes charging a single rent amount, without prioritizing or benefiting the stadium administrator. The information was first published on the “Blog do PVC” and confirmed by the THROW!.

The envelopes with the proposals will be delivered to the State Government next Thursday, the day of Vasco’s game against Sampaio Corrêa, in São Januário, which may be worth access. Sports, Media and Entertainment Director Juan Arciniegas and Head of Football Operations Nicolas Maya, who are employees of 777 Partners, will be in Rio de Janeiro for both occasions.

Since the beginning of the negotiation involving the purchase of SAF do Vasco, 777 Partners stated that Maracanã was in the company’s plans, making it clear that it would participate in the bidding process for the stadium. WTorre appears as a novelty, but it already had a relationship with Cruz-Maltino.

On the club’s anniversary, on August 21, 2020, the president at the time, Alexandre Campello, signed a memorandum of understanding with WTorre, to renovate and modernize São Januário. The company would be responsible for capturing revenue to move the project forward.

However, almost a year later, this attribution ceased to belong to the construction company, which continued to have the preference to operate São Januário, when the project was completed. This relationship was crucial for setting up the consortium and WTorre appears as a great asset, because of this company’s specialty.

WTorre is a partner of Legends, which is a reference in arena management around the world, encompassing various sports.