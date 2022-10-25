Vasco tries to attract Botafogo to be his ‘double’ at Maracanã

777 Partners, the American group that owns 70% of the assets of SAF do Vasco, is preparing a proposal to take over the management of Maracanã. The American company joined WTorre, which manages the Palmeiras stadium, and Legends, a US company specializing in solutions for sports and entertainment arenas.

The news was first given by the PVC Blog and confirmed to the GLOBO report. The proposal will be forwarded to the government of the State of Rio on the 27th. The intention is to compete with the joint proposal of Flamengo and Fluminense, currently responsible for the management of Maracanã.

Joshua Wander, owner of 777 Partners, tries to attract Botafogo to form with Vasco and start sending his matches at the stadium. The alvinegro has expressed dissatisfaction with Nilton Santos, with the athletics track being criticized by John Textor, owner of Botafogo.

However, despite the two Americans maintaining a relationship, the report found that Botafogo has no interest in transferring their matches to the stadium, which makes the viability of 777 Partners’ proposal difficult. 777’s invitation does not include the alvinegro as manager of the stadium, but as a tenant.

The biggest obstacle for the candidacy is the weight that the public notice gives to the proof, on the part of the bidder, that it holds 70 field commands to be exercised in Maracanã, 54 of them obligatorily in Series A and B, of the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and South America. In addition, they must prove the ability to hold at least 12 official sporting events at Maracanãzinho per year.

Of the 180 points distributed to the items contained in the technical proposal that bidders will have to present, 75 refer to the use of Maracanã and Maracanãzinho.

Vasco, which belongs to 777 Partners, is not capable of managing so many matches in the stadium alone. In the contract signed with the associative club for the purchase of SAF, it was agreed that the company must play a minimum number of games in São Januário.

Sources linked to 777 Partners claim that Josh Wander, after completing the purchase of SAF do Vasco, was in Rio and tried to meet with the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, to deal with Maracanã, without success. The red-black club does not confirm the information.

The American group sees Maracanã as a strategic sports facility to generate new revenue, both for itself and for Vasco’s SAF. The guarantee of being able to play at Maracanã in matches of greater appeal allows the company to envision an increase in the amount collected from the box office and also with the partner-fan program. Currently, both sources of income are limited by São Januário’s current capacity of 22,000 fans.