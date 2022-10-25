Volleyball player Natalia Zilio claims to be heterosexual after dating teammate for a year

Climão in women’s volleyball. The striker Natalia Zilio, who competed in the Olympics last year for the national team, shared a video of Jair Bolsonaro on her social media. When questioned by fans about her support for the candidate, who has already expressed homophobic speeches, she surprises by stating that she is heterosexual. Nati dated teammate Ana Beatriz Correa for a year.

natzilio saying he is straight after dating bia for a year…. 1 time fag pic.twitter.com/4VBjSBgC20 — rafa (@lmjfcked) October 24, 2022

“I’m straight. I had an experience but I saw that it wasn’t what I wanted for my life,” wrote the tip. The statement took by surprise those who followed the two, who spent the last year posting passionate content.

Bia and Natalia on social media

Even Bia was surprised, and took the opportunity to make fun of the situation: “I am the gay cure”, published in a series of Tweets mocking the ex-girlfriend’s statement.

Bia detonates ex on the web

Two pills every night! You thought it was from the gay cure, right? Wrong! It’s just to sleep in peace! hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/A1VHZKWj0j — Ana Beatriz Correa (@anabescorrea) October 24, 2022

On Twitter, the subject is one of the most talked about, and many criticized Nati’s position. “She did a year of field research with Bia and now she’s found out she’s straight,” wrote one user.

Natalia and Roberta got closer in the selection

The repercussion seems to have reached other players of the selection. Thaisa Daher and Pri Darot posted a video in which they appear with socks with the rainbow symbol, LGBTQIA+ iconography, which was seen by fans as an indirect to Nati.