West warns Russia could use false ‘dirty bomb’ accusation to escalate war

MOSCOW – Authorities of the Ukraine and from western countries rejected the claims made without evidence by the Kremlin that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb” – an explosive weapon designed to spread radioactive material – on its own territory. In a rare joint statement, diplomats from the France, UK and United States said the allegations are an attempt by the Russia to create a pretext to climb the conflict in Ukraine.

“We all reject Russia’s clearly false claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a statement published last Sunday. after the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, made the accusations during a conversation with the defense ministers of those countries. “The world would see that any attempt to use this claim would be a pretext for escalation,” the diplomats added.

According to summaries of Shoigu’s conversations posted by the Russian Defense Ministry, he told Western officials that he was concerned about “possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb'” and noted that the situation in Ukraine is “deteriorating.” quickly”.

However, the Ukrainian authorities immediately rejected Shoigu’s allegations and accused Russia of making false threats to justify its own attack on Ukrainian territory. Dmitro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said he had issued a formal invitation to the nuclear inspectors of the UN to independently see that Ukraine “has nothing to hide”.

Neither of the two claims could be verified by independent Western outlets.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, “the Kremlin is unlikely to be preparing an imminent false flag bomb attack.” Instead, the think tank noted, “Shoigu likely sought to delay or suspend Western military aid to Ukraine and possibly weaken the Ukraine alliance.” nato” with their claims.

The incident gave great relief to Western and Ukrainian fears of a Russian nuclear attackas the conflict reaches the eight-month mark on Monday, the 24th, and frustrations grow inside Russia that war, initially conceived as a quick victory, is turning into a protracted and costly conflict.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a dirty bomb is a mixture of explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive dust. When explosives are detonated, the explosion transports radioactive material into the surrounding area.

are not nuclear weapons and bear no resemblance to the atomic bombs used by the United States on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Dirty bombs are much less powerful: their “radiation can be dispersed within a few blocks or kilometers of the explosion,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. .

As the department notes, the dirty bomb explosion itself is more likely to cause harm to humans than the radioactive material it carries. The purpose of using a dirty bomb may not be maximum destruction, but rather an attempt to “create fear and panic, contaminate property and require potentially expensive cleanup,” he explains.

Shoigu’s claims that Ukraine would use a dirty bomb are particularly sensitive because Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for a guarantee from Russia that it would not attack Ukraine.

The highest-ranking US and Russian military commanders spoke by phone on Monday after Shoigu’s remarks. General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his Russian counterpart, General Valeri Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, according to a readout of the call provided by General Milley’s spokesman Colonel Dave Butler. .

“Military leaders discussed various security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open,” Butler said without elaborating, but Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the discussions included its dirty bomb allegations. There were also talks between Moscow and NATO allies.

Russian nuclear threats

Russian allegations also come as analysts say the war in Ukraine has entered a new chapterafter Russia faced several military losses, including Ukrainian gains in the south and the explosion that damaged the Crimea bridge, which connects the peninsula annexed in 2014 to Russia.

Moscow retaliated forcefully for the bridge’s destruction, with massive attacks on Ukraine’s capital and its energy infrastructure ahead of winter. But the Russian president, Vladimir Putinis facing increasing criticism at home as a growing number of war propagandists bemoan the lack of progress and thousands of Russian men flee their country to avoid being forced to fight in Ukraine.

In this context, Putin threatened to use “all available means” to defend Russian-occupied territory. “I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction […] and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, in order to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all means at our disposal,” Putin said on September 21, and reinforced: “this is not a bluff.”

Just after, Dmitri Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, wrote on Telegram that “Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary”. But he said Russia would only do so “in predetermined cases” set out in its nuclear policy documents.

the american president, Joe Bidenwarned that the war in Ukraine could turn into a nuclear “Armageddon”but the White House emphasized that the United States has seen no signs that Russia is, in fact, preparing to use nuclear weapons.

CIA Director William Burns told CBS News last month that it was difficult to gauge Putin’s seriousness about the potential use of nuclear weapons. According to him, the US intelligence community has not seen any practical evidence that there is an imminent threat. Still, he said the United States should take the comments very seriously.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III spoke with Shoigu on Sunday for the second time in three days, US officials said, in a conversation aimed at drawing red lines that could provoke Russia to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine. This was intended to clarify for the Biden administration why Putin has increasingly raised the prospect of a nuclear attack in Ukraine, two officials said./NYT and W.POST