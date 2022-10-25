What are the next DC movies in theaters after Black Adam?

DC will release four movies in theaters in 2024. Black Adam is now in theaters in Brazil.

Check out the DC movie schedule for DC theaters in 2023:

Shazam! Gods Fury

Direction: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Caroline Currey, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and Djimon Hounsou

Official synopsis: unknown

Plot: The film will follow the Shazam Family fighting three sister-goddesses villains and will explore a lot of Greek mythology.

Status: Post production

Premiere date: March 17 (USA)

The Flash

Direction: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú and Ben Affleck.

Official synopsis: unknown.

Plot: The film will see The Flash (Miller) traveling through the DC Multiverse.

Status: Post production

Premiere date: June 23 (USA)

Blue Beetle

Direction: Angel Manuel Soto

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo and Susan Sarandon

Official synopsis: unknown.

Plot: The film will follow Mexican teenager Jaime Reyes (Maridueña) encounters an alien beetle that gives him super-powered armor.

Status: Post production

Premiere date: August 18 (USA)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Direction: James Wan

Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Pilou Asbæk and Ben Affleck.

Official synopsis: When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman (Momoa) must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

Plot: The film will follow Aquaman as he needs to join forces against Black Manta (Abdul-Mateen II) and the king of the Lost Kingdom (Asbæk).

Status: Post production

Premiere date: December 25 (USA)

Which of these movies are you most looking forward to? Comment below in our comment block.

In addition to these titles mentioned above, joker 2 It already has a date to premiere in theaters: October 4, 2024. However, until then, other DC features should be announced and will premiere in 2024 before the new Clown of Crime feature.

black adam is showing in Brazilian cinemas.

