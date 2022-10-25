WhatsApp avatars are now available and have also seen stickers

WhatsApp has already started releasing avatars for users to customize the image they use in the application’s profile. This means that you can create a digital version of yourself to share with your friends on the messaging platform. This already happens within Instagram and Messenger, for example. Meta expanded the novelty and had been announcing it for a few months.

However, within WhatsApp, avatars are only available for the beta version of the app. This means that they can only be tested by a few people who participate in the modification analysis phase. The novelty is in a phase for improvement and identification of possible flaws.

If you are on the list of those users of the Whatsapp beta that have been selected to test avatars, you will receive a notification. Right on the entry screen, you can see the “Avatar” option to create a doll of yours that identifies your profile in the app.

How the new WhatsApp avatar will work

The novelty present in the WhatsApp beta update works very similarly to what happens on Instagram. After creating your own avatar, the messenger will provide you with several stickers for you to use in conversations with your contacts.

Each user’s sticker pack includes their own avatar in different situations and is very reminiscent of bitmojis. That is, in addition to being used as a profile picture, the avatar serves for interaction through messages.

There is no release date for the definitive version of Whatsapp. That is, Meta has not yet announced when the novelty will be able to be used widely by users. However, it is expected that within the next few weeks it will be available, as this is the common progress of tools that are in the same phase of development. The way, for now, is to wait for the official launch through the platform itself.