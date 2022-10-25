WhatsApp: Users are surprised by NEW feature

Recently, the Whatsapp released a feature long awaited by users. The new function will prevent you from being disturbed when you are active in the application, that’s because the “Online” status can now be deactivated, preventing third parties from knowing that they are accessing the messenger.

Online Status can be turned off

After the testing phase, Meta finally released the option to disable the online status in the app. However, it is important to point out that many updates are taking place on the messenger, however, those with the latest version of Whatsapp can now enjoy the news.

The new feature can make your profile more secret, keeping you anonymous to other users of the app. To disable the status, go to the ”Settings” tab and select ”Privacy” changes. Before changing the status, choose between the options: ”Nobody” in ”Last Seen”.

Once this is done, just click on the ”Online” option so that the system understands the hiding mechanism. This is a way for the messenger to state that it is committed to its users, fulfilling their requests. If the feature is not yet available to you, please try to update your app.

New WhatsApp feature allows messages to be deleted for everyone within 60 hours

As the most used instant messaging application in the country, the Whatsapp frequently releases new functions to provide the best experience for messenger users.

This time, a new tool is being tested to enable the user to erase the message for everyone after longer shipping time than currently allowed.

60h to delete messages on WhatsApp

The time allowed for the message to be deleted for everyone is currently 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the new update, this time may be increased to 60 hours.

While the feature can be a huge disadvantage for those who take a long time to respond to messages in the app, it will be quite beneficial for those who have messaged the wrong person or regret having sent any content to their contact.

The “delete for everyone” feature was launched in the year 2017. However, when launched, the deadline for the message to be deleted from the conversation for everyone was 7 minutes. Seeing the need to increase the time, the Whatsapp launched a longer deadline, which is the current one, of almost 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The new tool does not yet have a release date, however, it is already being tested.

How to delete messages?

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.