WhatsApp users celebrate launch of new feature; check out

WhatsApp has gradually made the incognito mode available to offer greater privacy to those who use the app. Know more!

The most used messaging application in the world decided to meet the request of its audience. WhatsApp has gradually made the incognito mode available to offer greater privacy to those who use the app. To access the novelty, keep an eye on the app updates on your cell phone.

Since taking over the administration of the application, the Meta group, led by Mark Zuckerberg, the company has been working on improvements that meet user expectations.

WhatsApp allows you to hide “online”

Among the main complaints of users of the application, there has always been the online status that appears when the user is using the application and until then could not be hidden.

The situation was pointed out by users as a lack of privacy for pointing out an idea of ​​availability, when they may not want to respond to some messages.

In order to prioritize the digital well-being of those who use the application, WhatsApp has gradually made available, since the last week, a function that allows users to configure settings that allow their status to be shown only to certain contacts or to none of them. .

New WhatsApp feature is in testing phase

The novelty is in the testing phase. Therefore, it cannot be guaranteed that everyone already has access to the function at the time you are reading the article. To see if your account can now be configured, the user must go to “Settings”, then click on “Account”, “Privacy” and finally on “Last seen and online” where you can choose whether your online appear for “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts Except” (where you need to select who should not see yours online) or “Nobody”.

Image: Antonio Salaverry/shutterstock.com