where to watch, schedule, lineup and refereeing

Palmeiras has today (25) the first of the clashes that, in the future, may become known as the “title game” of the 2022 Brazilian.

If they beat the reserves of Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, Verdão will spend Wednesday night drying Internacional against Ceará, and Corinthians against Fluminense.

Defeats of gauchos and alvinegros, added to a victory for Palmeiras, will give Verdão its 11th Brazilian Championship.

place and time

The match will be at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR).

where to watch

The match will be shown on Athletico-PR’s own channel, Hurricane Live, and on the channel of influencer Casimiro on Twitch. O UOL Score will follow the game move by move.

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Possible lineups

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Erick, Alex Santana and David Terans; Tomas Cuello, Pablo and Vitinho. Technician: Felipe

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

embezzlement

Palmeiras will not have Raphael Veiga (recovering from surgery on his left ankle) and Jailson, in the final stage of recovery due to surgery on his right knee.