where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Flamengo and Santos face each other today (25), at 21:45 (Brasília time), in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The last match between Rubro-Negro before the trip to the Libertadores final will take place at Maracanã.

Fla will go with a mixed team, as they focus on the decision against Athletico-PR, Saturday (29), in Guayaquil (EQU). Santos, on the other hand, seeks more stability in the Brasileirão to try to paste in the top group.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere throughout Brazil. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

The game will be at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), at 21:45 (Brasília time).

lineups

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Victor Hugo and Everton Ribeiro; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Jr.

saints: John Paul; Madison; Eduardo Bauermann, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos; Angelo, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Orlando Ribeiro.

embezzlement

Flamengo goes with the team full of reserves aiming for the Libertadores final. Vidal and Thiago Maia continue to recover to try to be available in the decision. Varela has no playing conditions. Santos will not have Maicon and Soteldo (thigh injuries) and Lucas Braga and Lucas Barbosa (suspended).

Arbitration

Referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Latest results

Flamengo comes after a 2-1 victory over América-MG away from home. Santos lost to Corinthians 1-0 in Vila Belmiro.