where to watch the 5th round games LIVE

Real Madrid will finally make their debut on Brazilian television in this edition of the Champions League. After spending the first four games of the group stage being exclusive to HBO Max streaming, the Spanish team will now have a live broadcast from the Space channel on pay TV today. The match will be against RB Leipzig, away from home, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

On open TV, SBT once again chose PSG, who face Maccabi Haifa on the same day and time. TNT also airs the French team’s match.

HBO Max shows all Champions League games. The exclusive highlight of the streaming this Tuesday (25) is the match between Benfica and Juventus, teams in the Paris Saint-Germain group. The match will also be at 16:00. Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City will also be available online only.

Earlier, pay TV will have another two games at 1:45 pm. TNT broadcasts Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea, while Space airs Sevilla v Copenhagen.

On Wednesday (26), also at 1:45 pm, the game Inter Milan x Viktoria Plzen will be on TNT, while Club Brugge x Porto will be shown on Space.

At 4pm tomorrow, TNT goes from Barcelona to Bayern Munich. Space will have the confrontation between Tottenham and Sporting. Exclusive highlights on HBO Max at this time will be Ajax v Liverpool and Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen.

Check out the streams of the 5th round of the Champions League:

10/25 – Tuesday – 1:45 pm – Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea – TNT and HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 1:45 pm – Sevilla vs Copenhagen – Space and HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 4pm – PSG x Maccabi Haifa – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 4pm – RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid – Space and HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 4pm – Benfica vs Juventus – HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 4pm – Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City – HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 4pm – Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk – HBO Max

10/25 – Tuesday – 4pm – Dynamo Zagreb vs Milan – HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 1:45 pm – Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen – TNT and HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 1:45 pm – Club Brugge x Porto – Space and HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 4pm – Barcelona v Bayern Munich – TNT and HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 4pm – Tottenham vs Sporting – Space and HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 4pm – Napoli v Rangers – HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 4pm – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympique Marseille – HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 4pm – Ajax v Liverpool – HBO Max

10/26 – Wednesday – 4pm – Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen – HBO Max