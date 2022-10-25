which movie will air on TV Globo on Monday, 06/06

A comedy movie will be on Afternoon Session today, Monday, June 6 (06/06), at 15:30 (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. “A story that happens” is a feature film directed by Adam Shankman.

Skeeter Bronson works at a hotel, where he usually carries out any demand. But his life changes completely after he starts to control reality.

He tells his nephews stories before bed, and these fictional worlds come into being. So the character tries to take advantage of the phenomenon.

By relating increasingly strange narratives, he tries to make his dreams come true. But his nephews make unexpected contributions beyond Skeeter’s control.

Cast includes Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand, Richard Griffiths and Teresa Palmer.

Watch the trailer for the movie that will be showing today in the Afternoon Session

Afternoon session today

A story that happens

When: today, Monday, June 6 (06/06), at 3:30 pm

Where: TV Globo open channel

