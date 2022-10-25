Who is the ex-girlfriend of the volleyball player who came out as straight

After rebutting the ex-girlfriend Natália Zílio, the central Ana Beatriz Correa stated exclusively to the UOL Esporte who “respects his ex’s decisions and will always have affection for everything they had”. The speech came after Ana mocked Natália’s speech — who said that her homosexuality was a phase — on social media. The former couple played together at Scandicci, in Italy, where they were undefeated champions of the Challenge Cup, in March of that year.

Natália’s speech took place when she expressed support for the reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Followers remembered the various homophobic speeches of the current president and questioned the athlete’s support. At the time, Natalia said: “I’m straight. I had an experience, but I saw that it wasn’t what I wanted for my life.”

Currently at Kuzeyboru, in Turkey, Ana Beatriz didn’t let her talk go unnoticed. On Twitter, he said: “Class! Who has pity is piano! It could be love, but it was just an experience! Chamaaa (sic)” and “You guys like a gossip, right? But the secret of healing, just tasting to know”.

It is worth remembering that WHO (World Health Organization) removed homosexuality – as the term was used – (the suffix “ism” refers to disease in medicine) from the 10th edition of the ICD, an acronym for International Statistical Classification of Diseases, in 1990. In other words, there is no cure for something that is not a disease.

wanted by UOL Esporte, Ana Beatriz temporized: “May she be happy in the way that is best for her”, she said. On the political issue, the athlete preferred not to comment.

“Each one has the right to be free and live what they want, if she lived this experience with me and saw that it wasn’t what she wanted for her life, then let her be happy in the best way, with someone who does it very well. for her, because she deserves it!”

Paulista de Sorocaba, Ana Beatriz started in volleyball in 2006, at the former Finasa Osasco, and the following year was already in the Brazilian youth team, where she won the South American Junior Youth Championship in 2008, and the world championship in the category in 2009, in Thailand. Bia also won gold at the South American Youth Championships in 2008 and 2010, respectively in Peru and Colombia, and was a silver medalist at the 2011 World Youth Championship in Peru and a bronze medal in Mexico.

The first call-up to the main team came in 2013, with coach José Roberto Guimarães. With the hopscotch, the athlete was champion of the 2017 Grand Prix in China, being considered the best center of the tournament, and of the South American Championship in the same year in Colombia. In addition, Bia was also the best center in the 2019 Nations League, played in Nanjing, China.

In Brazil, in addition to Osasco, Bia defended the colors of Sollys/Osasco, Sesi-SP and Vôlei Nestlé Osasco. Among the main titles in the country, Bia won the Copa do Brasil in 2014, the Women’s Superliga in the 2011/2012 season, the Campeonato Paulista in 2016, and two Copas São Paulo, in 2012 and 2013.

In the networks, Ana Beatriz adopts a relaxed profile, where she recently published a little of her routine in Turkey:

Still on Natália, she added: “I just want people to know that, even though she gives her statement, I still have a huge affection for what we live and always wanting the best for her.”