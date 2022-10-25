Who will captain the Brazilian team at the World Cup?

Over the last few years, the captaincy of the Brazilian team has not had a fixed owner. But the story will be different at the World Cup, as far as Tite is concerned. Barring any physical problems throughout the tournament, the idea is that the role is performed by a single player.

Within this concept, the technician has already defined the criterion that will base the choice, according to the UOL Esporte: a mix of selection time and age.

Considering these characteristics, Dani Alves appears as a natural candidate for the first place in the line – it was like that in Copa América 2019. However, the uncertainty about his physical and technical conditions and about the call for the World Cup makes Thiago Silva the immediate replacement. They are 39 and 38 years old, respectively.

In the last World Cup, Tite’s team had three different captains in five games: Marcelo, Miranda (twice) and Thiago Silva himself (also twice).

Away in 2018, Dani has captained 15 of the 50 matches played since the World Cup in Russia. But his presence in Qatar is still in doubt. The winger left Barcelona at the end of last season and signed with Pumas, from Mexico. The problem is that the team disappointed and didn’t advance enough to give Daniel a schedule of games that could keep him in shape and with pace. For this reason, he will spend a month only training at Barça and does not put pressure on him to be declared captain.

Being a good leader is not having a captain’s belt or recognition from outsiders. Being a good leader is that the people around you respect you. Because you lead not by good theory, but by good practice.”

Daniel Alves, to UOL

Although he is called up for the Cup, Dani is also not sure of starting position. Danilo was the holder of the side for most of the preparation for the Cup. In this case, the belt tends to go to Thiago Silva, who played the role in 13 matches since Russia. Still consolidated at the back of the national team, even at 38, he has received recent praise from Tite for making difficult things look easy.

The captain’s belt has rotated through more arms over the last 50 games of the selection. Casemiro has ten matches in this condition, while Marquinhos and Neymar have six each. Casemiro’s captaincy came in a more tense context, the Copa América 2021, when the group and the coach took a stand against the direction of the CBF, which hosted the continental tournament in Brazil.

Thiago Silva captained the Brazilian team in the friendly against Ghana in September Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Can Neymar be captain in Qatar?

Regardless of who gets the belt, Tite likes to have a group with lots of leaders. In an interview with UOLhe repeated the concept that “leadership doesn’t need a tarja to be captain” and explained why he does not attribute this condition to Neymar today, as he has done in the past.

“He is one of the leaders”, quoted the coach.

Neymar is not at the front of the queue to be captain in the Qatar Cup Image: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

Neymar has shown success behind the scenes of the selection in welcoming younger players, not to mention his efficiency with the ball at his feet. But the exposure and the way he communicates, including in interviews in the routine of the selection, is a reason punctuated by Tite in the explanation for not placing the number 10 as the captaincy’s first choice:

“There are several ways to lead. One of them is knowing how to speak up with the press. He has difficulty with you to speak out. When he is in the environment, he is the first to do so. [abraçar] with boys and young people. I’m telling the truth. Speaking out and being in front of the press is difficult, very difficult. Sometimes we can’t put into words what we think.”

The call-up of the 26 representatives of the Brazilian team in the World Cup takes place on the 7th, at 13:00 (Brasília time). Depending on the names announced by Tite, it will already be possible to have an idea of ​​who are the candidates for captain of the hexa.