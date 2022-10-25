Will Henry Cavill appear as Superman in the film?

Henry Cavill is returning as the DCEU’s Superman, and many fans are wondering if he could appear in The Flash.

As Screen Rant points out, Johnson has been pushing for this for months, and he managed to get past the former head of DC Films, Walter Hamada. Naturally, all eyes are turning to Superman’s future in the DC Extended Universe, and whether he could appear in The Flash.

It is important to remember that the film has already finished filming and the sequel has already been written by the screenwriter. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Although it is possible that the Warner Bros. Discovery choose to add Superman through reshoots, which really should happen.

Last month, Henry Cavill was spotted in Los Angeles with his signature Superman look – dyed black hair and no beard. And because of that, many fans began to think that the star was present on the set during the reshoots of The Flash.

The Last Son of Krypton interpreter was photographed next to his girlfriend, Natalie Mistletoewalking through the streets of the famous American city, where Hollywood and the studios of Warner Bros. Discovery in the United States of America.

Apparently, Cavill will actually be in the production starring Ezra Miller. In addition to Caville, Ben Affleckthe Batman, and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, have also been spotted in Los Angeles. With that, it looks like this will be Trinity’s definitive return to the DC Extended Universe.

After years away from the role, Cavill’s presence is extremely significant for the DCEU. According to the famous insider Daniel Richtman, the actor was actually added to the final cut of Barry Allen’s solo film. That way, Superman will coexist with Supergirl from Sasha Calle.

According to information released by other reliable sources, Cavill is being brought back into the DC Extended Universe at the behest of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwhich convinced the head of the Warner Bros. Discovery to bring him in for some new footage of black adam.

Cavill’s Superman was seen in a post-credits scene of black adama film starring The Rock and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Furthermore, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to The Man of Steel is also under development in Warner Bros. Discovery.