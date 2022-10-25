Will of Flamengo players weighs for Dorival not to spare holders on the eve of the Libertadores final

Flamengo will play the Libertadores final next Saturday (29), with live broadcast on ESPN at the Star+but first has a commitment for the Brasileirão

The escalation of Flamengo to face the saints fur Brazilian championshipthis Tuesday (25), four days from the final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores against Atletico-PRwill reflect a desire of the players to go to the field and not be spared, according to the report of ESPN.

Dorival Jr. had already advanced on the weekend, after the victory over America-MG, who would name “four or five holders”. This decision was made in conjunction with the group of athletes, who expressed their desire not to be idle for too long and to gain pace in the game.

The players who should be starting in Guayaquil played for the last time last Wednesday (19), in the conquest of the title of Brazil’s Cup against Corinthians.

On the weekend, just João Gomeswho was absent in the final, participated in the 2-1 triumph in Minas Gerais.

Thinking about giving rhythm to the team that must face Athletico, Dorival will mix starters and reserves against Santos at Maracanã. Even players who must play in the Libertadores decision can start on the bench this Tuesday (25), but enter the second stage.

The situations that inspire the greatest care in Flamengo are players who already have some physical problem.

Arturo Vidalfor example, was discharged from hospital after treating with drainage a trauma suffered in the leg; Thiago Maia recovers from knee inflammation, and arrascaeta live with pubalgia.

According to the ESPNthe Uruguayan, at least, starts against Santos on the bench.

Flamengo x Santos is valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. The red-black club is third in Serie A, with 58 points, already 13 from the leader palm treesand one above Corinthians, 4th place closing the G-4.

Where to watch Flamengo vs Athletico-PR?

Flamengo x Athletico-PR will have live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+ this Saturday (29), at 5 pm (Brasilia time)

Flamengo’s upcoming matches

Santos (C) – 10/25 – Brazilian Championship

Athletico-PR (Neutral) – 10/29 – Conmebol Libertadores

Corinthians (C) – 2/11 – Brazilian Championship