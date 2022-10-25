Will Palmeiras be champions in this round? See columnists’ guesses

For the columnists UOL Esportethe 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, which takes place between today (25) and Thursday (27), will not define Palmeiras as anticipated champion.
For ten of the 11 professionals, Inter will beat Ceará and, consequently, prevent the advantage at the tip of the Paulistas (today of ten points) from surpassing 12 points — Corinthians also emerges as a favorite over Fluminense.
Even if they lose the title this week, Palmeiras, still in the opinion of most columnists, should overcome Athletico’s reserves away from home, reach 74 points and take another step towards the cup.
The only unanimity of the round involves Juventude x Atlético-MG: for all of them, the visitors will defeat the gauchos, who are practically relegated to next year’s Série B.
So, do you already have your guesses for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship? Check out the journalists’ comments:
Tuesday (25)
Flamengo vs Santos – 21:45
Alicia Klein – tie
Amara Moira – draw
Danilo Lavieri – draw
Julio Gomes – Flamengo
Menon – Santos
Milly Lacombe – Flamengo
Milton Neves – draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo
Vitor Guedes – Flamengo
Athletico vs Palmeiras – 21:45
Alicia Klein – Palmeiras
Amara Moira – Palmeiras
Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras
Julio Gomes – draw
Menon – Athletic
milly Lacombe – Palmeiras
Milton Neves – Palmeiras
Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras
Rodrigo Coutinho – draw
Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras
Wednesday (26)
Corinthians vs Fluminense (21:45)
Alicia Klein – Corinthians
Amara Moira – draw
Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians
Julio Gomes – Fluminense
Menon – Corinthians
milly Lacombe – Corinthians
Milton Neves – Fluminense
Renato Maurício Prado – draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians
Rodrigo Coutinho – draw
Vitor Guedes – Corinthians
Inter vs Ceará (21:45)
Alicia Klein – Inter
Amara Moira – draw
Danilo Lavieri – Inter
Julio Gomes – Inter
Menon – Inter
milly Lacombe – Inter
Milton Neves – Inter
Renato Maurício Prado – Inter
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Inter
Rodrigo Coutinho – Inter
Vitor Guedes – Inter
Thursday (27)
Sao Paulo vs Atletico GO (19h)
Alicia Klein – Sao Paulo
Amara Moira – Sao Paulo
Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo
Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo
Menon – Sao Paulo
milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo
Milton Neves – Sao Paulo
Renato Maurício Prado – draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo
Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo
Youth vs Atletico MG (7:30pm)
Alicia Klein – Atletico MG
Amara Moira – Atletico MG
Danilo Lavieri – Atletico MG
Julio Gomes – Atletico MG
Menon – Atlético-MG
milly Lacombe – Atletico MG
Milton Neves – Atlético-MG
Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG
Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico MG
Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG