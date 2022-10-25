Will Palmeiras be champions in this round? See columnists’ guesses

For the columnists UOL Esportethe 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, which takes place between today (25) and Thursday (27), will not define Palmeiras as anticipated champion.

For ten of the 11 professionals, Inter will beat Ceará and, consequently, prevent the advantage at the tip of the Paulistas (today of ten points) from surpassing 12 points — Corinthians also emerges as a favorite over Fluminense.

Even if they lose the title this week, Palmeiras, still in the opinion of most columnists, should overcome Athletico’s reserves away from home, reach 74 points and take another step towards the cup.

The only unanimity of the round involves Juventude x Atlético-MG: for all of them, the visitors will defeat the gauchos, who are practically relegated to next year’s Série B.

So, do you already have your guesses for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship? Check out the journalists’ comments:

Tuesday (25)

Flamengo vs Santos – 21:45

Alicia Klein – tie

Amara Moira – draw

Danilo Lavieri – draw

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Menon – Santos

Milly Lacombe – Flamengo

Milton Neves – draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo

Athletico vs Palmeiras – 21:45

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – draw

Menon – Athletic

milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras

Rodrigo Coutinho – draw

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Wednesday (26)

Corinthians vs Fluminense (21:45)

Alicia Klein – Corinthians

Amara Moira – draw

Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians

Julio Gomes – Fluminense

Menon – Corinthians

milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Fluminense

Renato Maurício Prado – draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – draw

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

Inter vs Ceará (21:45)

Alicia Klein – Inter

Amara Moira – draw

Danilo Lavieri – Inter

Julio Gomes – Inter

Menon – Inter

milly Lacombe – Inter

Milton Neves – Inter

Renato Maurício Prado – Inter

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Inter

Rodrigo Coutinho – Inter

Vitor Guedes – Inter

Thursday (27)

Sao Paulo vs Atletico GO (19h)

Alicia Klein – Sao Paulo

Amara Moira – Sao Paulo

Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo

Milton Neves – Sao Paulo

Renato Maurício Prado – draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo

Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo

Youth vs Atletico MG (7:30pm)

Alicia Klein – Atletico MG

Amara Moira – Atletico MG

Danilo Lavieri – Atletico MG

Julio Gomes – Atletico MG

Menon – Atlético-MG

milly Lacombe – Atletico MG

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG

Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico MG

Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG