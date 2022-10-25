Without Anitta in Libertadores: see who will sing in the Flamengo x Athletico final – 10/25/2022

After Anitta performed in 2019 and 2021 at the Libertadores final shows, Conmebol decided to bet in 2022 on artists more linked to the clubs and also honor the fans of Flamengo and Athletico-PR. On Saturday, at 17:00 GMT, the champion will be announced at the Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

Flamengo player Buchecha and athletic athlete Jessé will interpret songs from their fans in formats adapted for rap. Jessé is also part of the quartet that sings the official theme of the Libertadores final, called “Glória Eterna”: singers DoisP, Caio Lucas and Rel Firma Zica are with the rapper.

Buchecha burst into rap in the 1990s with his partner Claudinho (who died in 2002) and had some of the most played songs on the radio at the time. He is a regular at Flamengo games and has recorded songs with the club as a theme with other red-black artists.

In 2021, the attraction was Anitta, who sang alone in the pre-game in Montevideo, Uruguay — Palmeiras won 2-1 over Flamengo. In November 2019, before Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate in Lima, Peru, Anitta took the stage alongside the Argentines Fito Páez and Tini Stoessel and the Colombian Sebastián Yatra. Gabriel o Pensador, wearing Flamengo’s shirt and music, and the Argentinians from the Turf band, wearing River’s uniforms, also performed.

Anitta has become in recent years Conmebol’s favorite artist, as the Colombian Shakira was for FIFA in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups: in addition to the Libertadores finals, Anitta performed in July 2019 at the closing ceremony of the Copa América, at Maracanã, next to the Puerto Rican Pedro Capó.

In 2021, CONMEBOL tried to obtain authorization from Ifab (International Board), the council that regulates football, to increase the interval of the Libertadores final from 15 to 25 minutes. The idea was to do not a show before the game, but a halftime event, as the NFL, the American football league, successfully does in its final, the Super Bowl. It was not authorized.