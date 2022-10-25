World’s dirtiest man dies months after taking a shower

loved Hajiknown as “the dirtiest man in the world”, died on Sunday 23. The information was released by the news agency Go to and reproduced by international media, such as the British newspaper The Guardian.

He was 94 years old and lived in Dejgah, a village in Fars Province in southern Iran. Haji won the dubious title for having gone more than 60 years without washing with soap and water, according to Iranian media. Neighbors said that the Iranian hermit refused to take a bath due to trauma experienced in his youth. He believed that cleaning could make him sick.

The man, always covered in soot, consumed dead animals and smoked a pipe with animal droppings, according to a newspaper report. Tehran Timesin 2014. Haji, who lived between a hole in the ground and a brick shack built by neighbors, also fed on porcupines.

the agency itself Go to informs him that Haji was convinced by other locals to take a bath for the first time. That would have been just a few months ago.

After Haji’s death, the dirtiest man in the world award must go to a person who hasn’t showered for most of his life. This is Kailash “Kalau” Singh, from a village outside the holy city of Varanasi. He hadn’t washed in 30 years.