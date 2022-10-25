Young man has angioedema after eating shrimp; see types and treatment of the condition – 10/25/2022

The swelling that appeared in a young man’s eyes after he ate shrimp was so prominent that even his cell phone’s facial recognition technology couldn’t identify him. Ingesting the crustacean, according to a publication that reverberated on Twitter, caused the boy to suffer an allergic angioedema.

“I ate shrimp, I had an angiodema and now the iPhone doesn’t recognize my face to unlock for easy recognition”, wrote the boy in the tweet, which has already been liked by about 60 thousand people on the social network. Angioedema is swelling of the deeper layers of the skin, caused by an accumulation of fluid. The reaction is common after coming into contact with a food or drug to which the person is allergic – factors that act as “triggers” for the reaction.

In addition to foods such as seafood and nuts, many drugs, such as aspirin, can also trigger angioedema.

In the responses to the tweet, some users shared that they already had the reaction after having consumed dipyrone, for example. Other triggers of the condition, according to the MSD Handbook, are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, and certain opioids such as morphine and codeine. The reaction can still be caused by insect stings or bites or allergy shots (allergen immunotherapy).

Angioedema is usually not serious, but it can be a recurring problem for some people, and very occasionally it can be fatal if it affects breathing, according to the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK.

The tweeter said he received medication at the hospital and the next day he was “90% better”.

types of angioedema

The swelling caused by angioedema can affect any part of the body, but it usually affects the eyes, hands, feet, lips, tongue and genitals. Many people also have raised, reddened skin rashes (hives). In more severe cases, angioedema can also cause breathing difficulties, stomach pain, and dizziness.

The condition, according to the NHS, affects around 10 to 20% of people during their lifetime, although some types are more common than others. In most cases the condition is acute and caused by allergic reactions, but it can also be chronic, lasting for weeks or months.

When this happens, the cause is usually unknown, but some factors that may be behind it are repeated, unintentional consumption of a substance, such as a preservative or coloring in food. The use of some drugs such as aspirin or opiates can also cause chronic angioedema.

There are also rare cases where angioedema is hereditary, a condition caused by a deficiency or improper functioning of a substance called a C1 inhibitor, which is part of the immune system.

If angioedema occurs multiple times without any specific cause being identified, it is termed idiopathic angioedema, described by the MSD Manual as a reaction that “occurs without hives, is chronic and recurrent, and has no identifiable cause.”

diagnosis and treatment

In the event of an angioedema, the MSD Manual’s guideline is to consult a physician immediately. That’s because if the condition causes swallowing or breathing difficulties, emergency treatment is needed.

If the cause of angioedema is obvious — such as a bee sting or shrimp consumption, for example — the recommendation is to avoid it, if possible. If the reason for the reaction is unknown, the doctor may order blood tests or allergy tests to try to investigate the case.

Treatment depends on the type of angioedema. If you are allergic or idiopathic, you will usually be prescribed antihistamines or steroid medications to reduce swelling, while drug-induced angioedema will often go away when your doctor recommends replacing the drug that was causing the condition.

Hereditary angioedema, on the other hand, has no cure, but medications can help prevent swelling and treat it quickly when a reaction appears.