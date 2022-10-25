Youtuber is ‘trolled’ by friends and has a car covered with World Cup stickers

The 24-year-old youtuber Enaldinho had his car covered by World Cup figurines in a joke posted by friends on the internet. A video published on the Minas Gerais influencer’s channel, which has almost 23 million subscribers on the platform, has already been viewed more than 2.4 million times. The recording shows the entire process to cover the vehicle, a Porsche Panamera model.

One of the influencer’s friends, Biel Valadares, appears in the images separating all the material to plot the car. Among the figurines used in the game is the golden version of Neymar Júnior. The PSG player’s copy can be found for up to R$9,000 in online advertisements.

The car was completely covered by the faces of the players competing in the 2022 World Cup Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

According to Biel, to cover the car, it was necessary to disburse the equivalent to complete eight World Cup albums. Considering that 670 samples are needed to complete a collection, Enaldinho’s colleagues must have used about 5,360 stickers in all.

Despite being trolled, the influencer jumped on the bandwagon and was satisfied with the idea of ​​his colleagues. The youtuber even took his car for a ride through the city of Belo Horizonte, where he lives, after he came across the vehicle in these conditions. Among impressed followers and people curious about the feat, the miner drew attention on the streets of BH.