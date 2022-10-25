Yuri Alberto’s replacement is handpicked and Vitor Pereira changes Corinthians’ “face” in front against Fluminense

With the runner-up of the Copa do Brasil, the Corinthians now play all your chips in the Brazilian Championship. With five rounds to go, Timão, it is true, has no more chances of winning, but a place in the G-4 is seen as a mission for Vítor Pereira.

After the victory against Santos, last Saturday (22), the Corinthians squad returned to start the preparation for the game against Fluminense. The duel takes place this Wednesday (26), from 21:45 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. VP will not be able to count on striker Yuri Alberto, sent off against Peixe.

According to the report by Sports Gazette, the Portuguese coach tested Mateus Vital in the vacancy of shirt 9. In this way, Corinthians should see a change of functions in the offensive sector: Róger Guedes would start to act centralized in the front. Vital, in turn, would play the left winger role.

Thus, the likely lineup of Corinthians against Fluminense should be: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes.

Today, Corinthians occupies the fourth position of the Brazilian Championship with 57 points, curiously two ahead of Fluminense. Playing in the group stage of the next Libertadores is a top priority at CT Joaquim Grava, especially for Vítor Pereira’s permanence in office.