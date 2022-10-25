Zé Roberto regrets that Neymar woke up to his career at 30

Former player Zé Roberto drew attention at the end of his career for the care he took to maintain exemplary physical shape even at an older age. Today, at 48 years old and retired since the end of 2017, he continues with a physique very similar, or even better, than when he acted.

In an interview with the French newspaper L’Teamthe ex-Bayern of Munich, Grêmio and Palmeiras, explained how physical improvement influences the career of a football player, and drew a parallel with Neymar, shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team and PSG – which, in his opinion, took time to understand who needed to improve physically to stay at the top of world football.

“He [Neymar] finally understood that managing his physique was more important than managing his talent. He worked, he takes care of himself. He has long relied on his natural talent. But at 30, that’s not enough. I played until I was 43, but after I was 30, my recovery wasn’t the same. I had to pay attention to my diet, to my sleep,” said Zé Roberto, praising the striker’s current season.

“He must have felt that he was losing momentum, speed, dribbling. He went to work during the holidays and even went back to training earlier than expected. It’s as if he realized he couldn’t act without working anymore. time! It’s a shame he wakes up so late. He wouldn’t have been the best in the world all these years, but he would have been in the top 3, with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He would never have been overtaken by De Bruyne and the other players.” added.

In 2022/23, Neymar anticipated his return from vacation with PSG and started pre-season earlier. Coincidence or not, he had one of the best starts of his career: in 16 games, he scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists.

Zé Roberto believes that this generation of the Brazilian team has a good chance of winning the Qatar World Cup, and that it is one of the best since the 2006 team that had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Adriano Imperador — that team was eliminated by France, in the quarterfinals.

Former player Zé Roberto shows good form after stopping playing Image: Playback/Instagram

“Their motivation is overworked. The national team can really win. The last time they were so well armed was in 2006 with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Adriano. We finished first in the qualifiers and won the Confederations Cup [em 2005]”, he stated.

“That’s the case with this team. It has a coach [Tite] who progressed and no longer depends only on Neymar because he has Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Paquetá… With a team like that, Neymar understood that it was now or never to go down in history”, he concluded.