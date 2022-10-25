Zelensky says Ukraine ‘is breaking the 2nd largest army in the world’

In a speech, the Ukrainian president also pointed out that Russia no longer has the potential to dictate something to anyone.

STR / Ukrainian presidential press-service / AFP

Zelensky continues to claim that his army has been fighting rival forces



Eight months after the start of the war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyproclaimed that the Ukraine “is breaking the so-called second largest army in the world” and, from now on, the Russia he will be “a beggar” because he has lost all global military, economic and political potential in this conflict. “Never again will Russia be a guy who can dictate something to anyone. It no longer has the potential to dictate. The world sees this. Russia’s potential is being squandered in this madness: in a war against our state and against the entire free world,” Zelensky said in his usual late-night speech. “They’re begging for something in Iran, they’re trying to get something out of Western countries by making up various nonsense about Ukraine, intimidating, deceiving,” he added. Reflecting on the current situation in Russia, Zelensky stated that “there was gas influence, and there is no more, just like there was military influence, and it is evaporating”. “There was political influence, now there is increasing isolation. There were ideological ambitions, now there is only disgust.” he analyzed. For the Ukrainian president, there has been a “very important change” in the geopolitical situation of Eurasia. “The more potential Russia loses now, the more real freedom all peoples will gain, both alongside Russia and within its borders. Ukraine first,” he declared. According to Zelensky, on February 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin could not even imagine what was happening. “There is no Russian official or propagandist who does not understand where this is going. They started remembering 1917 a long time ago. The feeling of failure in Russia is getting stronger and stronger,” he argued.

*With information from EFE