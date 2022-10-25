Zinho is furious and detonates Dorival Júnior’s decision at Flamengo on the eve of Libertadores: “I don’t see it”

The commentator and former player, Zinho, did not spare criticism in the face of the strategy adopted by Flamengo aiming at the Libertadores final

the flamingo four-time champion of the Copa do Brasilat the end of Copa Libertadores of America, which will be broadcast on Star+, next Saturday (29), at 17:00, in front of the Atletico-PRat the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquilin Ecuador, and in third place in the Brazilian Championship with 58 points, with five unbeaten games in the competition.

Former player and commentator, Zinhocriticized the strategy adopted by the Flamengo aiming for the Libertadores final, which will not spare some holders in the confrontation that precedes the title game. under the command of Dorival Junior, against Santos this Tuesday (25), at the Maracana Stadiumand one of the main players must enter the field so as not to lose the rhythm of the game.

“I don’t see Flamengo’s logistics as good. You have to remember that he lost the final against Palmeiras for the physical part. Palmeiras physically ran over, it was clear. It’s time for the Flamengo team to put their legs up and recover”, highlighted. At the end of 2021, in front of the palm treessome players in the squad red-black played in the sacrifice, as was the case with Bruno Henrique and Filipe Luíswho left the first half of the match still injured.

The team from Rio de Janeiro was defeated in overtime by 2 to 1. Last Saturday (22), the Flamengo won the America-MG 2-1, with an alternative squad, in the Independence. The Holder was spared by the wear and tear that occurred in the final against the Corinthianswhich consolidated Flamengo four times champion of Brazil’s Cup.

In view of this, the commentator highlights that the best thing at this time is to avoid any kind of unforeseen and save the cast. In order to do so, go with maximum force in front of the Drilling at the Ecuador. And for fans who didn’t get tickets to see the match at the stadium, you can be carefree. Since you can watch it here, from the comfort of your home.