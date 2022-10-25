Zoë Kravitz’s Dad Asked For Role In Her Boyfriend’s New Movie

Famous in the music world, Lenny Kravitz also has a film career, making cameo appearances in some of the Hollywood productions. However, the artist who is in the newest film of Jennifer Lopez, could also appear in Magic Mike 3which hits theaters in 2023.

Although not on the list of Magic Mike 3Lenny revealed to the American website Entertainment Tonightwho attempted a cameo in the film.

Quite frankly, the musician claimed to have asked his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, to convince Channing Tatum to give him a role in the new franchise title. Zoë, who plays Catwoman, is the girlfriend of Channing Tatum, who stars in the films of Magic Mike.

In a “make fun” vibe, the star recalls having commented with his daughter something like: “Well, I figured your boyfriend could give me a job.”

The rocker, who is now 58 years old and a physique that still takes his breath away, admitted that he missed his chance to be in the film, which should be the last in the franchise, since its recordings have already ended.

At the movies, Magic Mike tells the story of an experienced stripper who teaches the art of seducing women on stage to a young boy named Adam. However, Adam is soon left by the futility and traps of the night world.

Although happy to participate in Magic Mike 3Lenny Kravitz was keen to leave the doors open for a possible sequel, stating that “You can always have four movies”.

The star also commented on the experience of recording Armed Marriage, his newest film. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny stated that the film’s backstage felt like a big summer camp.

“We were playing music. On Saturdays we had a movie day, in which we would watch a production by those who were in the cast. So there we are, sitting in this little movie theater in a house with Jennifer Coolidge watching Best of Show or Burning It Up. A lot of people hadn’t seen some of each other’s movies, so it was a lot of fun.”

the third movie Magic Mike hits theaters on February 10, 2023, while Armed Marriage premieres directly on Prime Video on January 27, 2023.

