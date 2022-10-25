Zoey Deutch will get a gift from Tiffany in the first images of the romantic comedy

Amazon Studios released today (25) the first images of the feature Something from Tiffany’s by the author Melissa Hill.

The project was made in partnership with the producer Hello Sunshine of actress Reese Witherspoon who produces the feature along with Zoey Deutch and will have a global release on Prime Video in December.

Deutch also stars in the feature, which is directed by Daryl Wein (How It Ends) and screenplay adapted from Tamara Chestna (Moxie: When Girls Fight and After).

The book was launched in Brazil by the publisher Intrinseca in 2016 with the national title of A gift from Tiffany.

Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s.

The cast includes Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell, Leah Jeffries, Jojo T. Gibbs, Javicia Leslie, Chido Nwokocha, Stephanie Shepherd, Michael Roark.

Something from Tiffany arrives on December 9th.

Photograph: Erin Simkin/PrimeVideo