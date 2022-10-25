Zombieland almost brought in another actor in place of Bill Murray

The iconic post-apocalyptic comedy movie, Zombieland, almost brought in another actor for the role played by Bill Murray.

In his social networks, the screenwriter Rhett Reese revealed that the participation of Murray in zombieland, playing an exaggerated version of himself, almost didn’t happen. According to Reeseseveral names were thought of for the scene, before they ended up getting it right with Murray.

Reese revealed, in a profile on Twitter, that the team’s initial desire was to have the actor Joe Pesci.

“We wanted Joe Pesci for what turned out to be Bill Murray’s role in Zombieland,” Rheese said on Twitter. “We warned Pesci’s agent that it was a small role. He said, ‘There are no small papers, only small money.’ It was a no.”

It is worth remembering that the director Ruben Fleischer has already expressed its interest in doing zombieland 3but is not sure if the movie will actually happen.

“Emma joked, while we were making the movie, we were supposed to do one of these every 10 years. So I hope by 2029 there will be another Zombieland. But I do not know. I wonder how many times you can return, so let’s see.” – Said Fleischer for the comicbook.com.

The latest film in the franchise is Zombieland: Double Tapwhich with the direction of Ruben Fleischer is available in the Prime Video national catalogue.

Years after they teamed up to get through the beginning of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to look for new places to live and survive. When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new directions can be explored.