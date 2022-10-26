10 Best Aubrey Plaza Movies According to Rotten Tomatoes » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

This article contains a discussion of self-harm

In addition to his role in the upcoming second season of HBO the white lotus, Aubrey Plaza will appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film. The actress may have made a name for herself in comedy, mainly through parks and recreation and special appearances in programs such as 30 Rockbut his subsequent career has shown nothing but a consistent expansion of reach.

Plaza has acted in a little bit of everything, proving herself as adept at drama and even horror as she is at comedy. And for rotten tomatoesmost of his films are highly rated, even the underrated re-imagining of Child’s play.

10/10 Damsels in Distress (2011) – 75%

Long before Greta Gerwig directed Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, she was capturing the life of damsels in distress. The plot follows three female students who seek to change the male-dominated dynamic at their university. However, when a fourth is introduced, romantic entanglements threaten the goal they had from the start.

The role of the Plaza in damsels in distress it is quite limited. However, her character name, Depressed Debbie, is perfectly in her wheelhouse. Furthermore, the film itself is buoyed by the kind of dry humor that Plaza is a master of.

09/10 The Little Hours (2017) – 78%

Period play indie comedy the little hours follows three nuns living out their days in a convent. It’s a movie that wears out with what amounts to a single joke (crude nuns) stretched out over a full runtime, but there are enough solid moments along the way to make it worthwhile.

The cast consists of real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, as well as Kate Micucci and Plaza as fellow convent-bound Brie. Plaza excels in her role as the nun Fernanda, which is precisely the kind of role that Plaza excels in more than any other actor working today.

8/10 Monsters University (2013) — 80%

from Pixar monster’s University gave an interesting twist to the production house, but the prequel angle has a way of de-escalating the tension. Fortunately, this matters to a lesser degree (but still matters) in an animated film with macroscale appeal.

The general and somewhat predictable consensus of monster’s University‘s was that it was inferior to the original. However, on the contrary Cars 2, was a well-reviewed and moderately effective film with an entertainment factor and a pleasant message. Plaza voices Claire Wheeler, an octopus-like monster with a gothic style and nonchalant demeanor.

7/10 Joshy (2016) – 81%

Jeff Baena (Plaza’s husband and director in Life after Beth and the little hours) first worked with the performer in Joshled by Silicon Valleyby Thomas Middleditch. The plot follows a man whose fiancee takes her own life before the nuptials. He, along with two friends, decide to stifle the pain of grief through the bachelor party planned from the start.

given the matter, Josh it’s obviously a dark comedy, which is the main aspect it was appreciated for. With that being said, Plaza would have substantially bigger roles in Baena’s subsequent films.

6/10 Happiest Season (2020) – 82%

One of Hulu’s best original movies, happiest season follows couple Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) on their way to the latter’s hometown to make formal appearances. Clea Duvall (Veep) is a family drama that feels true to real life, and the film benefits greatly from its equally dramatic and comedic tone.

The cast includes many funny people, including Alison Brie, Mary Holland, Dan Levy, Ana Gasteyer and Plaza. The latter plays the role of Riley Johnson, Harper’s ex-girlfriend who breaks difficult news for Abby, but who also sees the good in her ex-lover. Critics appreciated the film’s ability to stand out among a steady stream of holiday-themed films, with as many laughs as it did tender moments.

5/10 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) — 82%

As one of the best “vs.” movies, by Edgar Wright Scott Pilgrim vs the world stands out. As an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series, Wright brings much of the source material’s visual beauty to the screen. The film failed to make any more money at the box office, but it has since found its audience thanks to the flawless direction and performances of Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Michael Cera.

Most praise went to the film’s aesthetic, as well as the two lead performances (and those of Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans). There was also praise for their tone, even if they weren’t there for the script.

4/10 Ingrid Goes West (2017) – 85%

Ingrid goes west it’s a quirky and very entertaining indie, with perhaps Plaza’s best lead performance to date. She portrays a young woman with a disturbing obsession with Instagram influencers, going so far as to move across the country just to be close to one (played by Elizabeth Olsen).

Critics appreciated the film’s eccentric take on the toxic power of social media. It’s great to feel connected to others, but for individuals like Ingrid, the impact of a single like or comment is amplified to mean much more than intended.

3/10 Black Bear (2020) — 89%

In addition to being a well-reviewed thriller that manages to successfully incorporate dark comedy and drama as well, black bear is perhaps the greenest film ever made. It was filmed only in a solar-powered house, according to The Hollywood Reporterwhich even earned the film the Environmental Media Association’s Gold-Green seal.

The plot follows the Plaza filmmaker relegating herself to a lake house to fight writer’s block. Nearly all critics agreed that it was the Plaza’s best performance to date, and its “Certified Fresh” rating at the rotten tomatoes is due in substantial part to his talent.

2/10 Security not guaranteed (2012) – 91%

One of the best Plaza films according to Letterboxd, Security Not Guaranteed is a unique member of the mumblecore film group that naturally features Mark Duplass in the cast list. Directed by Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow, the plot follows the disaffected intern at Plaza magazine, whose passion for her work is renewed by a strange man’s obsession with time travel.

Reviews for the film were generally positive, with high praise for Duplass and her co-star Jake Johnson. However, there was also fairly broad consensus that Plaza was the standout, even if less positive critics felt his character didn’t have enough to do.

1/10 Emily the Criminal (2022) — 94%

Inside Emily the criminal, Plaza takes on the lead role of an art student with mounting debt. Unfortunately, Emily managed to get a record, and that limits her from doing a show other than bringing noodles to the table.

There’s an argument to be made that Emily is the best role of Plaza’s career, and she’s absolutely the attraction. But critics pointed to the film’s dark nature as a draw and an advantage, even though there was unanimous praise for Plaza’s contribution.