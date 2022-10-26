10 Funniest Movie Character Halloween Costumes » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

One could be forgiven for thinking that every Halloween costume based on a movie is of Star Wars. Even ET wore a Yoda costume in his movie. However, costumes have been made for movies of all genres, and this extends beyond fandom and applies to the movies themselves.

The Jedi costume worn by Spielberg’s beloved extraterrestrial is just one example, as there are many characters over the years who have dressed up in one silly or scary outfit or another. The best of them tend to involve a dash of meta with a dash of funny, but there’s something to be said for the more serious ones, too.

The Ham – Killing a Mockingbird (1962)

Much has been written about both Harper Lee kill hope and Robert Mulligan’s phenomenal 1962 film adaptation. But the most glaring difference between the novel and the movie is that the movie has less in mind (although it is still essentially the same thing). Specifically, the film focuses on race relations, a topic covered heavily in the book.

But racism wasn’t the only talking point of Lee’s classic, there was also a lot of analysis on gender identity (surprising considering its 1960 publication date), particularly in terms of Scout, who the film accurately depicts just one more individual. in the world trying to find themselves. She’s generally insecure, but too young to really know what. So when Halloween arrives, she doesn’t dress up as a nurse or mechanic, she dresses up as a ham.

Steven Spielberg ET The Extraterrestrial is one of the ultimate enchanters. No matter what age, everyone feels like a kid watching it, and it’s Spielberg’s love letter to the experience of a lifetime.

It’s the best display of his familiar sense of humor, but the film also has the ability to successfully veer into the very adult theme of distrusting one’s government with seeming ease. The reason he can do this is because the movie has its heart on its sleeve. ET it is serious, both as a character and as a film, and there is an appreciation for the process of human development and childhood. For example, as seen with ET feeling like a human through wearing a Halloween “costume”.

The Shower – The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid is a perennial favorite, but more importantly, it’s a film with a very compelling tone. The stakes are relatable, even for those who have never taken a karate class. Ralph Macchio brings soul to his role as Daniel LaRusso, and he sells the emotional beats as well as he sells the fight sequences. He also sells the script’s love of comedy.

For example, at the beginning of the film, LaRusso goes to a Halloween party in a legitimately creative but poorly received bathing suit. He just dresses like a shower, and he looks really good. Unfortunately, he is surrounded by young people more concerned with appearances than creativity.

The Cop – Hocus Pocus (1993)

hocus pocus it is one of the definitive examples of a film that can lose money at the box office, receive negative reviews from critics and still generate such growing adoration that it ends up earning a sequel. It’s an entertaining film with a gentle tone and broadly approachable, but mostly it’s a film with a sense of humor and three artists (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler) who are at the film’s intended level.

The thematic scene in question features Max Dennison from Omri Katz approaching an officer alongside Allison from Vinessa Shaw and Dani from Thora Birch, Max’s sister. After an awkward conversation about how Max is a virgin (pretty risky territory for a Disney PG movie at the time), the “officer” scolds them for wasting their time. Then, once they run away, the alleged cop’s girlfriend comes out of a bar with some booze, and he laughs about how the kids really believed him.

Demons – Batman Forever (1995)

Batman forever is one of the biggest movies of the 1990s, which is a fact that has become more apparent with its subsequent decades of gameplay and gorgeous 4K release. It also functions primarily as a movie, and this is due in substantial part to its ability to have fun. Case in point: Two-Face and the Riddler, both far more silly than villains, and both are notable assassins. However, they still find a way to trick Alfred into believing they are legitimate candy-seeking children.

Forever achieves an equilibrium (imperfectly, but well enough) that bat Man & Robin notoriously failed to get it right. It was “too much of a good thing”, but Batman forever it wasn’t so good to begin with. That said, it’s arguably more fun now for a ’90s kid than when the ’90s kid was a kid. There’s a poignancy to this appeal, not unlike anaconda or the opinion of Roland Emmerich Godzilla.

Corpse Bride – Mean Girls (2004)

Outside of 30 Rockthere has never been a more Tina Fey project than the Tina Fey-starring/writing Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan’s high schooler Cady Heron is Fey to the letter, and that’s never more apparent than when Heron shows up to a high school party dressed as an undead bride.

With Halloween-themed parties for young people, there is “typically” (always) an ever-present reason to look good. Heron (like Fey in her younger days) is totally out of her element, doesn’t understand this unspoken rule, and is creative instead. But she is in the popular group, so the ramifications of such an atrocity are intensified. It’s a funny scene that helps expand on the main character and Lohan’s proficiency in the “fish out of water” role. This, combined with Rachel McAdams’ memorable malevolence as Regina George, brings out the viewer’s empathy as he sees the humor within the weirdness.

Little Red Riding Wolf – Trick’r Treat (2007)

When it’s about Trick or treating, Anna Paquin clearly knows what movie she’s in, as it’s 75% horror and 25% comedy. But it’s the kind of comedy where the creator has his eyes squinted, scrutinizing the audience to see what repulses them and laughs them in equal measure.

Paquin’s Laurie is shy; almost silent. But she just looks like this kind of stereotypical cool woman who takes her home to her mom. And Paquin plays that so convincingly that when she reveals herself as a teeth-gritting werewolf, it’s a genuine shock.

Roland’s Costume Change – They Came Together (2014)

David Wain is the master of clever parody that looks absolutely juvenile on the surface. But that’s the difference between his work and even that of the Abrahams/Zucker brothers, let alone terrible movies like, specifically, movie date and epic movie directors Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer.

Per they came togetherWain essentially brought back everyone who worked with him on a day-to-day basis, legitimatelyonly-gets-even-better Hot, humid American summer. Paul Rudd is on his back, grimacing in the shower. Amy Poehler is back, making faces in a Ben Franklin costume. And “Chef” Christopher Meloni is back as the chief editor of the ex, Roland. Roland is a very serious guy, and he commands respect from his employees, until he poops in his costume at a Halloween party. From that point on, things go off the rails in the admiration department.