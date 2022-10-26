10 tech news to start your day (10/26)

Good morning, TechMundo! Check the Top 10 news from the universe of technology, science and entertainment – they are among the most important of the day. A great opportunity to keep up to date with the latest world events, isn’t it?

To learn more and check each news item in its entirety, click on the links below.

News from 1 to 10:

1. WhatsApp is offline worldwide this Tuesday (25): WhatsApp was down in an issue that appears to affect the entire world early this Tuesday morning (25). On the smartphone app, users were faced with a message that the app is “connecting”, while on WhatsApp Web the message displayed is that the computer is out of connection. Understand;

two. Research on scorpion with trapped intestine gives prize to USP scientists: Last month, two researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) received the Ig Nobel 2022. Contemplated in the Biology category, the Brazilian representatives – Solimary Garcia-Hernandez and Glauco Machado – spoke about the way scorpions deal with loss of its “tail”. Check out;

3. Google Workspace Individual increases space from 15GB to 1TB: Google Workspace Individual will have an increase in cloud space from 15GB to 1TB. According to Google’s announcement, made this Tuesday (25), the measure was taken to favor customers who already use the platform, but who with the expansion of business need more storage space. See more;

4. Nubank launches additional limit for payment of slips on the card: Nubank launched this Tuesday (25) the Additional Limit for payment of credit card slips. With the new feature, fintech customers will have an extra value to make payments for boletos – without compromising the previously stipulated limit. Know more;

5. Microsoft launches compact PC like the Mac Mini focused on Arm: Launched this Monday (24), the Windows Dev Kit 2023 is Microsoft’s version for Apple’s Mac Mini. Aimed at developers of applications for Windows on Arm computers, the compact device can also be purchased by ordinary users. Stay in;

6. Resident Evil 4 Remake: Fans Are Disappointed With Doggo’s Fate: After a fantastic gameplay released by Capcom, fans are even more in the hype for the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, not everything is flowers, that’s because the story of the doggo that we find at the beginning of the original game has been changed, only for the worse. Check out;

7. Android 13: Which Samsung phones will get One UI 5 first?: Samsung recently released Android 13 stable with One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S22 line phones. The novelty is arriving as an update that reached users in Europe first, but should reach everyone more widely later this month. Take the opportunity to check;

8. Black Adam and Shazam: who is stronger? see 9 facts about the characters: Finally arrived! The film black adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, debuted in theaters last Thursday (20) and is already causing a stir among DC fans. So, as we become more familiar with the story, here’s a question: did you know that his history with Shazam is intertwined? Look;

9. SP justice forces PlayStation to refund banned player: O Sao Paulo Court of Justice condemned Sony, owner of the PlayStation brand, to refund a player banned from the company consoles online service, the PlayStation Network. The information is from Tecnoblog. Understand;

10. What is the relationship between “Silent Dismissal” and “Anti-Work”?: AAfter the vaccination campaigns and the end of distancing, the market returned to its old routine. The same, however, cannot necessarily be said of employees, who in many cases felt the shock of having to return to the workplace. This, added to other factors, resulted in phenomena such as the “anti-work movement” and the “silent dismissal“. Know more;

What did you thought of our news selection?