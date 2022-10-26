11 films to get to know better the work of Mia Wasikowska, birthday girl of the day

1 In 11

Photo 1 of 11 – The Double, 2013 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 11 – (Photo: Publicity) Photo 3 of 11 – My Mothers and My Father, 2010 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 11 – Eternal Lovers, 2013 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 11 – Secrets of Blood, 2012 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 11 – Bergman’s Island, 2021 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 11 – Madame Bovary, 2014 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 11 – Maps to the Stars, 2014 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 11 – Tracks, 2013 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 11 – The Scarlet Hill, 2015 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 11 of 11 – Alice in Wonderland, 2010 (Photo: Disclosure)

Happy Birthday, Mia Wasikowska! This Tuesday (25) the actress is turning 33 years old and certainly has a lot to celebrate – as well as her fans! Best known for playing the famous ‘Alice’ in the feature Alice in Wonderland (2010) from Tim Burtonshe stands out for her versatile acting, full of personality and charisma.

++ Oliver Jackson-Cohen turns 36: See 11 productions with the heartthrob

Born in Canberra, Australia, Mia Wasikowska began her journey into the world of performing arts by participating in productions in her home country. After her debut on the small and international screens, the artist has accumulated dozens of productions under her belt, conquering fans around the world while reaching projection within the film industry.

++ 11 unmissable productions with Rebecca Ferguson, birthday girl of the day

In a celebratory mood, Jetss Brasil prepared a list of 11 films with the star’s participation for you to get to know this talent better. Check out the gallery above and enjoy!

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jetss news.