13th Gen Intel Core i9 is 34% Faster for Content Creation | plates

Intel’s recently launched 13th generation processors were presented to Latin America at the Intel Experience Day, an event that took place this Tuesday (25th) in Bogotá, Colombia. The chips, on sale from October 20th, are aimed especially at gamers and content creators looking for innovation and more speed.

Among the highlights is the Intel Core i9 13900K, the processor that promises to be the fastest in the world. With up to 15% better performance in single-thread and 41% in multi-thread, the chip has improved its speed for media creation in software like Blender and Unreal Engine by up to 34% over its predecessor, according to Intel itself. . Already in multitasking use of programs like Adobe Media Encoder and Photoshop, the chip is up to 27% faster than the 12th generation.

Those responsible for this performance jump are the increase in cores, threads and processing speed. The Intel Core i9, for example, has 24 cores (8 cores P and 16 E), 32 threads and 5.8 GHz. The Intel Core i7 13700K has 16 cores (8 P and 8 E), 24 threads and up to 5.4 GHz. The Intel Core i5 13600K has 14 cores (6P and 8E), 20 threads and up to 5.1 GHz.

Despite the improvements in the new i7 and i5 chips, Intel clarified to the TechTudo that the 12th gen i9 is still superior, particularly in gaming. However, according to German Loureiro, technical sales specialist at Intel Corporation, specifically in multi-tasking tasks, they are very similar, depending on the programs used.

If I were to buy a new processor now, I would go with the 13th generation, because it would be possible to buy a mid-range chip with a performance similar to the i9 of the previous generation, and it would have the new compatibilities available. — German Loureiro, Technical Sales Specialist at Intel Corporation

Improvement in new technologies

Among the technologies present in the new generation is the Thread Director, introduced in the 12th generation. Through artificial intelligence, it understands the workload performed on the PC and gives a kind of hint to the processor which core is best to perform this task.

According to Juan Garces, Intel leader in Colombia, for the new chips, the AI ​​model used was expanded to make a more accurate identification of the activity being performed and give a better signal to the operating system. This allows you to save more energy or give more performance to tasks.

The 13th generation of processors is also compatible with new market technologies, such as DDR4, DDR5-5600 and DDR5 5200 RAM types, and has up to twice the L2 cache and extended L3 cache. In data transfer, PCle 4.0 and 5.0 are also supported by the chips. In addition, Intel Adaptive Boost and Thermal Velocity Boost increase the frequency, clock speed and temperature according to the multi-threaded activities that are performed, such as playing and streaming images at the same time.