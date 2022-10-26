16 years later, Anne Hathaway breaks silence on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ controversy

the american actress Anne Hathawayfrom O Diabo Veste Prada (2006), declared last Monday, the 24th, that he does not see the character Nateplayed by Adrian Grenieras the movie’s villain, as fans point out.

The plot revolves around the journalist Andy Sachswho sees his relationship with Nate and his friends go awry after starting to work as an assistant Mirandapriestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of the famous Runway magazine. At the end of the film, the protagonist finds happiness in a new job, far from her old boss and without Nate.

“I think they were both very young and figuring things out. He behaved like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hope that [os fãs] get over it,” the actress declared during an interview with Watch What Happens Live.

“I think that’s what we all do, and I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment, in my 20s for sure. So I don’t consider Nate a villain,” he argued.

Grenier reaction

Himself Grenier even commented on the character during an interview with Entertainment Weekly held last year.

“I didn’t see some of the subtleties and nuances of this character and what he represented in the movie until the wisdom of the masses came online and started pushing the character and throwing him under the bus, and I was criticized,” the actor said.

“All those memes that came out were shocking to me. I didn’t realize it until I started really thinking about it in a lot of ways. He’s very selfish. He wasn’t making an effort to support Andy in your career”, declared the artist.