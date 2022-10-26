2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees Announced

Confirmed to take place on December 6th, this year’s edition of People’s Choice Awards had the nominees announced.

MOVIE THEATER

BEST MOVIE

Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World: Dominion
No! Do not look!
Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY FILM

Pride and Seduction
shooting high
Abracadabra 2
Marry me
back to prom
The Adam Project
Lost City
Ticket to Paradise

BEST ACTION MOVIE

black adam
Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World: Dominion
Batman
The King Woman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST DRAMA MOVIE

No! Do not look!
death on the nile
Do not worry, dear
Elvis
Halloween Ends
A very lucky girl
Panic
A Place Far Away From Here

BEST MOVIE ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Trem Bala
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST FILM ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo
Joey King, Trem Bala
Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!
Queen Latifah, Throwing High
Viola Davis, The King Woman

BEST DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Austin Butler, Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry, Honey
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry, Honey
Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends
Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!
Mila Kunis, A Very Lucky Girl

BEST COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Adam Sandler, Throwing High
Channing Tatum, Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo
Julia Roberts, Ticket to Heaven
Queen Latifah, Throwing High
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, Lost City

BEST ACTION MOVIE STAR

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King, Trem Bala
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The King Woman
Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

TV

BEST SERIES

Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
The Dragon’s House
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul
Snake Kai
euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary
black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
I never…
Saturday Night Live
The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon

BEST TV ACTOR

Dwayne JohnsonYoungRock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah SchnappStranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

BEST TV ACTRESS

Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I Never…
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

BEST TV DRAMA STAR

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST TV COMEDY STAR

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne JohnsonYoungRock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I Never…
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

SERIES WORTH MARATHON

bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer: An American Cannibal
inventing Anna
Severance
The bear
the boys
The Thing About Pam

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

The Dragon’s House
La Brea
moon knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk
Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy

Read more about People's Choice Awards:

please note that Kenan Thompsonknown especially for his contribution to Saturday Night Live, will handle the presentation.

