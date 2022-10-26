2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees Announced

Confirmed to take place on December 6th, this year’s edition of People’s Choice Awards had the nominees announced.

MOVIE THEATER

BEST MOVIE

Bullet train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World: Dominion

No! Do not look!

Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY FILM

Pride and Seduction

shooting high

Abracadabra 2

Marry me

back to prom

The Adam Project

Lost City

Ticket to Paradise

BEST ACTION MOVIE

black adam

Bullet train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World: Dominion

Batman

The King Woman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST DRAMA MOVIE

No! Do not look!

death on the nile

Do not worry, dear

Elvis

Halloween Ends

A very lucky girl

Panic

A Place Far Away From Here

BEST MOVIE ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Trem Bala

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST FILM ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo

Joey King, Trem Bala

Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!

Queen Latifah, Throwing High

Viola Davis, The King Woman

BEST DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry, Honey

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry, Honey

Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends

Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!

Mila Kunis, A Very Lucky Girl

BEST COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Adam Sandler, Throwing High

Channing Tatum, Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo

Julia Roberts, Ticket to Heaven

Queen Latifah, Throwing High

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, Lost City

BEST ACTION MOVIE STAR

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King, Trem Bala

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The King Woman

Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

TV

BEST SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

The Dragon’s House

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Snake Kai

euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

I never…

Saturday Night Live

The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

BEST TV ACTOR

Dwayne JohnsonYoungRock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah SchnappStranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

BEST TV ACTRESS

Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell, The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I Never…

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

BEST TV DRAMA STAR

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST TV COMEDY STAR

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne JohnsonYoungRock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I Never…

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

SERIES WORTH MARATHON

bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer: An American Cannibal

inventing Anna

Severance

The bear

the boys

The Thing About Pam

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

The Dragon’s House

La Brea

moon knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

Read more about People’s Choice Awards:

please note that Kenan Thompsonknown especially for his contribution to Saturday Night Live, will handle the presentation.