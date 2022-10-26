2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees Announced

Confirmed to take place on December 6th, this year’s edition of People’s Choice Awards had the nominees announced.
MOVIE THEATER
BEST MOVIE
Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World: Dominion
No! Do not look!
Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY FILM
Pride and Seduction
shooting high
Abracadabra 2
Marry me
back to prom
The Adam Project
Lost City
Ticket to Paradise
BEST ACTION MOVIE
black adam
Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World: Dominion
Batman
The King Woman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST DRAMA MOVIE
No! Do not look!
death on the nile
Do not worry, dear
Elvis
Halloween Ends
A very lucky girl
Panic
A Place Far Away From Here
BEST MOVIE ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Trem Bala
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST FILM ACTRESS
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo
Joey King, Trem Bala
Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!
Queen Latifah, Throwing High
Viola Davis, The King Woman
BEST DRAMA MOVIE STAR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry, Honey
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry, Honey
Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends
Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!
Mila Kunis, A Very Lucky Girl
BEST COMEDY MOVIE STAR
Adam Sandler, Throwing High
Channing Tatum, Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Casa Comigo
Julia Roberts, Ticket to Heaven
Queen Latifah, Throwing High
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, Lost City
BEST ACTION MOVIE STAR
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King, Trem Bala
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The King Woman
Zoë Kravitz, The Batman
TV
BEST SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
The Dragon’s House
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things
This Is Us
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Snake Kai
euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
I never…
Saturday Night Live
The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
BEST TV ACTOR
Dwayne JohnsonYoungRock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah SchnappStranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
BEST TV ACTRESS
Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I Never…
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
BEST TV DRAMA STAR
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST TV COMEDY STAR
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne JohnsonYoungRock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, I Never…
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
SERIES WORTH MARATHON
bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer: An American Cannibal
inventing Anna
Severance
The bear
the boys
The Thing About Pam
BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
The Dragon’s House
La Brea
moon knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk
Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
please note that Kenan Thompsonknown especially for his contribution to Saturday Night Live, will handle the presentation.