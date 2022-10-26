5 best movies and series based on teen romance books

Productions aimed at teenagers or young adults (young adult, as it is called in English) often end up extrapolating their niche and winning over other viewers. With a lighter and more relaxed weave, they are usually a good choice to relax and forget about everyday problems.







Photo: Paramount Pictures, Striped Shirt, CBS Paramount / Canaltech

Among the productions, there are those based on teen romance books, such as the national film Cinderella Pop, inspired by the homonymous book by Paula Pimenta, one of the main Brazilian writers of the genre; and The Kissing Tentwhich was so successful that it won two other sequels.

But, in addition to this, there are also titles that arouse reflections such as The advantages of being invisible and With love, Simonwhich tells the life of a 17-year-old boy who hides his sexual orientation from his family.

Whatever your preference, there is no shortage of options. With that in mind, the Canaltech listed the top five movies and series based on teen romance books for you to watch.

5. Love and Gelato

&amp;nbsp;

To start our list of the best movies and series based on teen romance books, nothing better than a love story in Italy.

In this plot we meet Lina, a young American who after losing her mother to cancer needs to move to the country of gelato. There, she will go in search of her real father and will be torn between two sudden loves.

Released in 2022, the film is based on the book of the same name by Jenna Evans Welch, and is part of the trilogy that features Love & Luck and Love & Olives.

you can watch Love & Gelato on Netflix.

4. The Twilight Saga

&amp;nbsp;

It is impossible to talk about movies based on teen books without mentioning this saga that has become a classic over the years. the first movie, Twilightwas released in 2008 and introduced the public to the forbidden romance of teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

Then came the other books and films, the sequel being composed by New Moon, Eclipse, Dawn Part I and II.

audience success, The Twilight saga was based on the books by author Stephenie Meyer and are available on Netflix, Star+, Apple TV, Globoplay and Google Play.

3. Gossip Girl

&amp;nbsp;

Leaving the movies and going to the series based on teen romance books, it’s time for one of the most famous productions of the 2000s. With six seasons, the series portrays the luxury life of the young people of the Upper East Side, among them the seductive Serena van der Woodsen and preppy Blair Waldorf, who despite being best friends are always getting weird (often because of boyfriends).

Filled with intrigue, lies, love triangles and many scandals, the series has as its main character the mysterious Gossip Girl, a pseudonym for the author or the author of a gossip blog that reveals all the rotten things that surround Manhattan high society.

gossip Girl was released in 2007 and is based on the books of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar. The episodes are available on HBO Max, which recently also launched a reboot of the production.

2. Seriously, Mom!

&amp;nbsp;

It’s time for national films based on teen romance books, and this time the highlight was Seriously, Mom!an adaptation of the homonymous work by Talita Rebouças, one of the most famous children’s authors in Brazil.

In this plot, we meet Maria de Lourdes, a teenager who is discovering love with her first boyfriend Nando, and facing problems dealing with her mother Ângela Cristina. Between slaps and kisses, the two will have to find a way to overcome their differences.

Released in 2017, the film was directed by Pedro Vasconcelos and features Ingrid Guimarães and Larissa Manoela. You can watch it on Globoplay, Apple TV and Google Play.

1. Mean Girls

&amp;nbsp;

Classic from the 2000s, Mean Girls to this day it is (very!) successful, but what many people don’t know is that the film is inspired by a book; O Queen Bees and Wannabes by author Rosalind Wiseman. In fact, it is a work that addresses the aggressive behavior of teenage girls who form groups and end up being mean to others.

The book was released in 2002 and served as the basis for the film, which only hit the screens in 2004. The film stars Lindsay Lohan in the role of the protagonist Candy and also has Rachel McAdams as the evil Regina George. Jonathan Bennett takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, the boy the two girls are madly in love with.

you can watch Mean Girls on Prime Video, Apple TV, Globoplay and Google Play.

Trending on Canaltech:

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!