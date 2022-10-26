6 Inexpensive Headsets for Meetings at Work | Which one to buy?

The headset is an essential accessory for videoconferencing, especially for those who work in the home office format. Companies like HyperX, Warrior, Logitech, Fortrek, Havit and Redragon offer models with prices starting at R$45, as is the case of the Fortrek HSL-102, which has a P2 connection and a power of 25 megawatts (Mw).

The Havit H2232d, on the other hand, comes with RGB lighting, has an adjustable size arc and is available for approximately R$105. Another highlight is the Redragon Scylla Lunar White, which aims to offer noise-free sound, has a volume wheel attached to a das shells and can be found for around R$ 139. Follow six models of headsets, available in Brazil in 2022.

Follow six models of cheap headsets, ideas for work meetings — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The Fortrek HSL-102 is an entry-level option. According to the manufacturer’s specifications, this model has a P2 connector, which is connected to one of the headphones, sensitivity of -55dB ± 2dB, power of 25 Mw and volume control attached to the cable. The accessory can be purchased for prices from R$ 45.

The headset also has padded headphones and arc, which can ensure comfort at the time of use. In addition, the cable has a length of 2.2 meters. On the Amazon website, the product is rated 4 out of 5 stars and buyers are satisfied with the sound quality offered by the device. However, some cases report that they received the item with signs of use.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: only meets the basics

HSL-102 has a sensitivity of 55dB ± 2dB — Photo: Disclosure / Fortrek

Logitech’s H111 model is yet another choice that can help with business meetings. According to the manufacturer, the item has a plug-and-play connection, which makes it easy to use and does not require the installation of external drivers. In addition, the accessory also has technology to eliminate noise in the audio. The headset is offered for values ​​that start from R$ 78.

This option can also be an attraction for those looking for a compact and more discreet model. The item is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and many consumers point out that the headset is of satisfactory quality. However, some cases report that it can pinch the ears and cause a feeling of discomfort.

Pros: compact and discreet model

compact and discreet model Cons: some consumers complain that the headset is uncomfortable and pinches the ears

Logitech H111 features swivel microphone that can be used on the left or right side — Photo: Disclosure / Logitech

HyperX Cloud Chat is another alternative that you can answer from your home office. According to the brand, the model has a microphone equipped with a pop filter, which aims to offer noise-free audio. The peripheral also has a volume controller built into the wire, which allows you to increase and decrease the sound, as well as muting it. The headset is seen for figures from R$ 79.

Unlike other models on this list, this one has only one phone. The device is compatible on computers, but it can also be used on the PS4 console. The product is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and buyers say the item lives up to expectations. However, some complain that the headset’s stem is short.

Pros: microphone with pop filter, which guarantees more audio quality

microphone with pop filter, which guarantees more audio quality Cons: only have one phone

HyperX Cloud Chat has a shell only on one side — Photo: Disclosure / HyperX

Warrior’s PH299 is another alternative for those looking for a headset under R$100. Unlike other models on this list, this one has P2, P3 and USB connection cables, which guarantees compatibility with various devices, such as computers, cell phones, tablets and consoles. The item retails for approximately R$79.

In addition, the peripheral also has a green LED light included in each of the earbuds and the cable comes equipped with a volume controller. On Amazon, the accessory is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, and buyers praise the amount charged and indicate that the wire has reinforced material. On the other hand, some report that the sound quality of the product leaves something to be desired.

Pros: Can be connected via P2, P3 and USB cable

Can be connected via P2, P3 and USB cable Cons: some buyers complain about the sound quality of the headset

Warrior PH299 can be connected via P2, P3 and USB cable — Photo: Disclosure/Warrior

The Havit H2232d features a 50mm speaker, acoustic echo-canceling technology, 109dB ± 3dB sensitivity, and a USB connector. The peripheral also has an adjustable headband and padded earcups, which can ensure more comfort during use. The headset is accessible for around R$105.

The model also has RGB lighting, which can be an attraction for those looking for a sophisticated design. The product is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and buyers say the device offers clean sound and a microphone that lives up to expectations. However, some say the accessory can pinch the ears.

Pros: RGB lighting that makes the headset more attractive

RGB lighting that makes the headset more attractive Cons: can only be connected via USB cable

The Havit H2232d comes with RGB lighting — Photo: Handout/Havit

The most expensive item on this list is the Scylla Lunar White by Redragon. According to the brand’s specifications, this model has soft ear cushions, which are filled with foam and aim to ensure comfort for many hours of use. The headset can be connected via a P2 cable and has a volume wheel attached to one of the shells. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 139 to buy the product.

The model has double metal rods and has technology that promises to reproduce clean and noise-free sounds. The product is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and buyers rate it as good value for money. However, some complain that the microphone is not very powerful.

Pros: model promises to be comfortable and deliver good audio quality

model promises to be comfortable and deliver good audio quality Cons: some consumers say the microphone is not very powerful

The Redragon Scylla Lunar White has soft cushions, which are filled with foam — Photo: Disclosure / Redragon

