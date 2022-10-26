Abel Ferreira defines ‘reinforcements’ that will play at Palmeiras in 2023

O palm trees plans to permanently hire 7 players from base to professional in 2023: endrickGiovani, Garcia, Naves, Fabinho, Vanderlan and Jhon Jhon, according to information first published on the ‘Our Palestra’ portal.

Also according to the report, new names from the base may emerge in the 2023 planning meetings between Abel Ferreira and the board. After the victory over Avaí last Saturday (22), the coach ruled out that the Club will make many signings and informed that the reinforcements will be from the base.

“People sometimes, especially on the internet, ask me why we have to hire. We don’t have to hire anyone. I hear a lot that Palmeiras is looking for a new goalkeeper. Palmeiras has three top goalkeepers, you don’t have to look for any goalkeeper, and whoever says that is a lie”, he said.

“But I could talk about other positions. And I say right away: if we sign, it will be two or three players, no more, only if we sign. We will value the base. They criticize us for not betting on the base, which is a lie (…) We will make very few changes, because we believe a lot in the players we have. And we value all our work within the club, not only for the coach, but for the entire structure and that is the future of the club”, he concluded.