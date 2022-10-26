Actress Duda Wendling denies rumors of relationship with João Gomes: “Weeks were very tense”

In recent days, rumors about a relationship between singer João Gomes and actress Duda Wendling circulated on social media.

Therefore, the two spoke on the matter and rejected the rumors.

Visibly moved, the actress said that she prefers to separate her professional life from her personal life: “Imagine if I wanted my privacy? Would I have been exposed that way? The last two weeks have been pretty tense and I hope this is the last time I need to talk about this subject. They called me a gold digger, saying that I was only with him because of the money. It was very heavy”, said Duda.

In addition to the post, the actress also published a note of clarification on her Instagram profile, where she claims to be a friend and admirer of João Gomes’ work.

The singer, in turn, was humorous in denying the relationship with Duda. In his Instagram stories, he asked: “Do you think that if I were dating I wouldn’t post her all day here for you? I’m a cowboy, I’m no good, I’m not dating and that’s it”.

