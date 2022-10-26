Actress posts porn video recorded at Guarani stadium; club investigates

Actress Manu Fox published yesterday on her channel on an adult website a pornographic video, in which she is the star, recorded at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium — the Guarani stadium, in Campinas, São Paulo.

Manu shared the video only for members who pay a monthly fee on the site. She has yet to comment on the episode. O UOL Esporte tried to contact the actress, but received no response until the publication of this article.

The title of the video read: ‘In the mood for the 2022 World Cup’. The cover photo showed Manu sitting in the stands of the stadium.

wanted by UOL Esporte, the club stated that it is investigating the case internally. In addition, Bugre’s press office said that a police report was registered so that there is also an investigation in the criminal sphere.

The images from the stadium’s security cameras are also being analyzed to find out how Manu and the person who filmed her gained access to the place.

The Princess’s Golden Earring is open for visits during the week — during times when the team isn’t training.

Visitors have to register and are accompanied by employees of the club itself to the stands.

See the full note from Guarani on the case:

Guarani Futebol Clube informs that upon becoming aware of the video, it opened an investigation to identify those responsible and that all legal and appropriate measures will be taken. It also informs that investigation into the case will continue internally.